Moovly launches beta of new HTML5 Editor with VideoBlocks assets integrated



(firmenpresse) -

-



Moovly launches beta of new HTML5 Editor with VideoBlocks assets integrated



VANCOUVER, CANADA -- (Marketwired - November 17, 2016) Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY) (FRANKFURT: OPV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the beta launch of its new multimedia content creation Editor. The Editor uses HTML5 technology and is based on Moovlys next generation platform which launched in May 2016. This is the Companys 3rd major product development related announcement in 2016. This demonstrates Moovlys capability to continually execute its product vision, following the successful launches of a 3rd party enabling API technology as well as a mobile app.



The beta phase of the new Editor starts with limited functionality and is restricted to selected Moovly users. Over the coming weeks and months, new features will be progressively introduced with more users being allowed onto the platform. Over time the new HTML5 Editor will become the default Editor for new Moovly users.

Geert Coppens, CTO of Moovly commented, By relying on HTML5 as the core technology for multimedia creation with Moovly, we offer our users higher security and better performance. HTML5 also offers many exciting new possibilities, such as interactivity, advanced animations and support for all mobile devices which will result in new content creation and application opportunities for Moovly users.



The advantages of Moovlys new HTML5 based Editor over Flash based Editors can be summarized as follows:



1. HTML5 works seamlessly on all computers and mobile devices with a browser.

2. HTML5 works right out of the box, no plug-in, no downloads, no installing of software.

3. HTML5 is more secure than Flash based technology.

4. The HTML5 Editor supports mass customization - a key differentiator for Moovly.

5. The HTML5 Editor will be faster than the Flash based version, increasing efficiency.

6. The HTML5 Editor will feature an improved and user-friendly object library structure.



7. The HTML5 Editor will feature an enhanced user interface.

8. The HTML5 Editor will offer new application opportunities, creating added value.

9. HTML5 allows for easier 3rd party integrations, such as VideoBlocks.



TJ Leonard, CEO of VideoBlocks commented, VideoBlocks is pleased to partner with Moovly who shares our mission of making professional-quality creative media available to everyone.



The HTML5 beta Editors architecture is fully prepared for 3rd party partnerships and includes digital assets from VideoBlocks, a leading and award winning stock media company. Through the recently announced partnership with VideoBlocks, Moovly will soon offer its users 115,000 HD video clips, 350,000 images, photos and vectors plus 100,000 music tracks, sounds effects and loops from the stunning VideoBlocks stock libraries. Other parties for which the Moovly platform is well-suited include agencies, broadcasters, corporations, and governments.



This migration to HTML5 technology is further evidence of Moovlys technological leadership in the online multimedia content creation industry.





About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.



Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.



Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services. The platform is accessible from computers as well as iOS mobile devices.



For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.





For additional information please contact:



Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Office phone: +32 9 398 81 20

Email: bgrunewald(at)moovly.com



Dan Whittle for investor relations

Phone: +1 604-639-4486

Email: daniel.whittle(at)moovly.com



Thorsten Strauss

Marketing Director

Mobile: +32 471 343 293

Email: press(at)moovly.com



Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases of disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





PressRelease by

MOOVLY MEDIA INC

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/17/2016 - 09:10

Language: English

News-ID 507669

Character count: 8371

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MOOVLY MEDIA INC

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease