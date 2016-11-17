Alainé Group takes on 70 Kögel Cargo Coils

Kögel Cargo Coil: Trailer for transporting coils and split strips

(PresseBox) - The Alainé Group (1100 employees, 230 million Euro turnover) from Macon, France, will be relying on Kögel trailers for its future coil transports. 70 new Kögel Cargo Coils have recently been added to the fleet of the Alainé Group's freight-forwarding division, which includes more than 1,000 trailers. With over 70 years of experience in the areas of transport, logistics and as a forwarding company, the Alainé Group is active all over Europe with subsidiaries in France, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, Great Britain, Slovakia, Portugal and Belgium.

Frame in coil design

The 70 new Kögel Cargo Coils come with a highly stable, lightweight steel frame with a shaped coil trough and a 120-mm-high frame neck. Coils and split strips with a diameter of 900 to 2,100 millimetres and a maximum distributed load of 30 tonnes can be transported in the 7,200 millimetre long standard coil trough. For load-securing, two pairs of stake pockets are fitted as standard in the coil trough, one pair of stake pockets at the front end of the trough and one pair at a distance of approximately 2,050 millimetres to hold square pipe stanchions. There are also 13 pairs of lashing rings set into the Vario-Fix perforated steel external frame that allow almost infinitely variable lashing of the cargo. Of these, five pairs have 2,000 kilograms tensile force per ring and eight pairs have 4,000 kilograms tensile force per ring around the centre of gravity of the payload. 16 coil trough covers ensure that the coil trough can be covered quickly and safely. The floor load-bearing capacity of the coil trough covers is designed to withstand high fork-lift axle loads of up to 5,460 kilograms. The advantage of the Kögel integral roof tarpaulin is that when the roof is open, there are no straps hanging down into the loading area of the Kögel Cargo Coil because they are integrated in the roof tarpaulin. This entirely eliminates straps snagging on the load. The Cargo Coil trailers are, of course, certified in accordance with DIN EN 12642 Code XL.



Alainé individual equipment

Six pairs of stake pockets are provided in the coil trough for square pipe insertable stakes, in addition to the two pairs of stake pockets already mentioned to ensure optimal load-securing. A sliding roof is included for easy loading and unloading of the coils from the top. The roof can be slid from the front and the rear. At the request of Alainé, the trailers are equipped with four pairs of heavy-duty lashing rings with 12,000 kilograms of test force for accompanied ship and ferry transport. The trailer tarpaulins are designed to guard against vandalism. These feature steel ropes integrated in the tarpaulin in a 160 by 160 grid. This prevents the theft of goods, and unwelcome stowaways cannot enter through the tarpaulin. Moreover, the trailers are equipped with an acoustic reverse-driving warning device, including night shut-off. Additional special equipment includes such items as a tarpaulin rope with holders on the front wall, two pairs of protective rubber bumpers on the rear, square pipe insertable stakes, a fire extinguisher and much more.

Cathodic dip-paint coating: lasting protection from corrosion

On the 70 Kögel Cargo Coils, the entire vehicle frame is given long-lasting protection against corrosion by nano ceramic technology and cathodic dip-paint coating, supplemented with a coat of UV varnish.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).

www.koegel.com





Company information / Profile:

