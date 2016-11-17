maincubes one data center - second stage

(PresseBox) - The new data center maincubes one in the centre of the Rhein/Main area, has reached the second stage of construction. After the foundation was laid on August 30, 2016, the construction work for the new high-performance computer center has been strongly pushed ahead to finish the last, third floor before the onset of winter. Thus maincubes is on schedule and is expected to start with the interior fitting as of mid-January 2017.

High efficiency through sophisticated architecture and innovative technology

The Tier III data center will be completed in 2017 and guarantees a very high energy efficiency, realized by a new spatial design in combination with innovative technology. Due to the special architecture, no disturbing support pillars, walls or climatically unfavorable areas, an above-average density can be achieved on the fully usable area of 4,200 square meters per unit. The result: lower space costs and higher efficiency. The average surface load of 2 kW / m² crosses the limits of today's data centers by far. With the latest cooling systems, maincubes one achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.30. Both values are guaranteed to the customer and save budget in both areas, space utilization and power usage.





maincubes one GmbH is a German data center company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. maincubes represents a new generation of data center operation characterised by substantially greater performance and cost-effectiveness than has been commonly available. maincubes reduces space and operating costs at the same time as providing a higher level of operational reliability, legal certainty and technical security. maincubes also guarantees maximum energy efficiency through a pioneering room design in combination with innovative technology. In addition to cost-effectiveness, security and efficiency, maincubes also ensures sustainable and ecologically compatible operation through a new, cutting-edge design.



Company information / Profile:

