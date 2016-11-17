Redis Labs Leads a Discussion on Big Data Database Challenges at AWS re:Invent 2016

Intuit, LifeLock and Groupon to Join the Fireside Chat

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , the home of Redis, today announced that Redis Labs' chief marketing officer, Manish Gupta, will be hosting a fireside chat at the conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 1st at 11:00am - noon at the Venetian, Level 1, Room Sands 102. The interactive discussion, "Solving Big Data Database Challenges with Redis," will include George Chiramattel Kunjachan, principal engineer at Intuit, Kyle Oppenheim, VP of engineering at Groupon, and Jacqueline Hufford-Jensen, senior manager, database administration at LifeLock.

With consumers expecting instantaneous and personalized information, it's critical for companies to deploy databases that can meet the needs of next generation applications. These leading companies will discuss the challenges they face with big data in their respected verticals, including finance, e-commerce and identity protection. Focusing on topics such as scalability, high availability and user experience, the panel will share use cases on recommendations engine, hybrid transactions and analytics operations, and time-series data analysis that will impact both developer and DevOps functions.

A platinum sponsor at this year's event, taking place in Las Vegas, Nov., 29 - Dec., 1, Redis Labs will share latest advances with Redis, Redis Labs and its solutions at booth #616. Meet the Redis Labs experts and learn how Redis accelerates machine learning and Spark to deliver the real-time insights and how Redis is used in a wide array of industries and use cases. Attend these exciting presentations at the Redis Geek Theater in the Redis Labs booth. AWS re:Invent is the largest global gathering of the Amazon Web Services community. For more information visit: .

is the open source home and provider of enterprise Redis, an in-memory NoSQL database platform benchmarked as the world's fastest. Thousands of customers rely on Redis Labs' high performance, seamless scalability, true high availability, versatility and best-in-class expertise to power their cutting edge applications. Redis Labs' and solutions enhance popular Redis use cases such as real-time analytics, fast high-volume transactions, in-app social functionality, and application job management, queuing and caching.

Leena Joshi



Redis Labs



(408) 391-5616



Melissa Roxas

Inner Circle Labs for Redis Labs



(415) 684-9401





More information:

http://https://redislabs.com/



PressRelease by

Redis Labs

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 09:58

Language: English

News-ID 507673

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Redis Labs

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease