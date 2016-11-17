Kaseya Traverse 9.4 Improves the Reliability of Hybrid Cloud Performance with Automated Monitoring

New release automates provisioning and monitoring for full network lifecycle management; Enhances user security functionality

(firmenpresse) - BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- - , the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), today announced the upcoming new release of its Hybrid Cloud and Data Centre monitoring solution. Version 9.4 introduces advanced automation to provision monitoring of new cloud infrastructure, network devices or applications for full network lifecycle management.

Kaseya Traverse allows IT to instantly align infrastructure technology with business performance through innovations in its discovery and fingerprinting technology. By scanning for infrastructure changes, Traverse 9.4 can automatically detect updates and provision optimal monitoring based on its extensive library of best-practice signatures. This process eliminates manual configurations and speeds onboarding of new customers for MSPs, while providing enterprise users with an up-to-date topology of their applications or network infrastructure changes.

Traverse 9.4 also introduces a powerful, intuitive search capability that enables administrators to rapidly deploy and test system-wide changes to devices and monitoring thresholds with a single click. Built on Google's Material Design standard, the new interface provides the latest advances in usability and mobility along with a familiar user experience, adding time to value for new users.

Additionally, Traverse 9.4 will support Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) to enhance user authenticated security, and protect critical network and application infrastructure through single sign on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA). SAML support is fully integrated with other Kaseya products, such as , enabling customers to fully secure end-users and their advanced monitoring products from a single vendor.

Available in late November, more information on Kaseya Traverse 9.4 can be found at .

"Time is one of the costliest, most difficult assets for any business to manage. Kaseya Traverse delivers both tremendous time and cost savings by not only allowing us to increase efficiencies, but do so reliably. The new bulk configuration and added security features give us the power to more effectively service our customers, while also protecting their precious information," said Sunil Bhatt, CTO, Allied Digital Services.

"The combination of Access Alto's market leading platform and Kaseya Traverse means MSPs now have an added layer of visibility, reliability, automation and security when it comes to network performance monitoring, particularly in the cloud. This single viewpoint takes platform management to a new level, with more rapid root cause analysis across data, VM, network and application. It is an exciting development for Access Alto and the MSP market as we sharpen our focus to provide MSPs with the necessary tools to improve customer experience, deliver against SLAs, and provide a more cost-effective platform," said Andy Brown, executive vice president, Access Alto.

"When a single minute of network outage can cost a company thousands, it's no wonder why IT leaders lose sleep over network reliability -- especially when it comes to hybrid cloud environments. Kaseya Traverse was designed to give confidence back to CIOs and IT admins in monitoring the health of their IT infrastructure. The latest advancements in Traverse 9.4 deliver unprecedented automation and security to both enterprises and MSPs, making network monitoring simple, reliable and actionable," said Mike Puglia, chief product officer, Kaseya.

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for Managed Service Providers and small to midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit .

Image Available:

Alex Sweeney



The Whiteoaks Consultancy

Phone +44 1252 727 313

Email:





More information:

http://www.kaseya.com



PressRelease by

Kaseya

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 507674

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kaseya

Stadt: BARCELONA, SPAIN





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease