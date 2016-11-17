Airwheel S8 intelligent mini Electric Scooter with Seat, A Personal Transporter

Government offices, educational institutions, many businesses and post offices are closed on this day
(firmenpresse) - Many public places are not open on Christmas day. People need to check the available transport on this day and in case of no public transport during your travel. Worse, Public transport always leave us the impression by which people may have to stand, wait to pass and stop at many stations and meet traffic jams under the bad weather.
Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en
And people can carry the Airwheel S8 double-wheels electric scooter as your private transport means. Airwheel S8 is the newest model in Airwheel S series. The great performance of S8 surprised the consumers once more.
Generally speaking, people travel to their destinations as planned and may forget to enjoy the process before arriving at destinations. Riding Airwheel S8, people can have a casual traveling. S8 increases the body control rod based on the leg control rod so that when sitting on it, even if without handrails, riders can freely change their directions or accelerate and reduce the speed. Whats more, the seat of Airwheel S8 2-wheeled self-balancing scooter can be adjusted. This human-oriented conception insisted by Airwheel ensures users comfortable riding posture. What they need do is to lift the seat higher or lower to suit their heights.
Except the above, Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter can speed up to 17 km/h and it can load 100kg in maximum but it only weighs 14.8kg. Wherever you go, you never worry about the parking issue. For example having a cup of tea or coffee, you can place it beside you. Moreover Airwheel S8 can also be controlled wirelessly via the remote control or via the App. Intelligent control system not only makes judgment of kinds of emergencies, but also give alarm reminding in time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M
With the company of Airwheel S8 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter, you will keep an eye for the scenery along the way, and stop as you wish to appreciate the local scenery and make full use of your camera to capture each beautiful moment.
