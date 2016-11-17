QuintessenceLabs Collaborates with VMware to Enhance Security of Virtualized Applications

Vendor Neutral qClient Software Development Kit lets customers access the encryption key manager they trust

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- today announced a collaboration with VMware to help customers find a bridge between secure virtual environments -- desktop, data center or cloud -- and the keys they use to encrypt and unlock their own data. By incorporating the QuintessenceLabs' qClient Software Development Kit (SDK) with VMware vSphere 6.5, organizations can seamlessly and securely integrate the widest possible choice of cryptographic key and policy management solutions into their virtual applications, enabling them to securely encrypt their data while retaining control of their keys.

QuintessenceLabs' qClient SDK is vendor neutral, making it compatible with Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) devices from a wide range of vendors, including QuintessenceLabs own qCrypt key management suite of solutions. It includes all the components required for fast and efficient integration, including binary libraries, key management API, PKCS#11 API, header files, sample code source files and detailed user documentation.

"VMware vSphere with QuintessenceLabs' qClient enables our customers to securely and easily integrate with the encryption key management solution of their choice," said Mike Adams, senior director, Cloud Platform Product Marketing, VMware. "Along with our own robust security portfolio, we additionally enable our customers to have the ability to encrypt their data and manage their own keys seamlessly. QuintessenceLabs qClient helps make that happen."

The client software development kit delivered by QuintessenceLabs is being used with VMware vSphere 6.5, allowing VMware to continue the rapid growth of their virtualized resources and customer base without sacrificing quality or security, and while helping meet the compliance needs of their global customer firms and corporations.

"Our partnership with VMware continues to build our reputation as a company with an easily integrated, powerful and secure key management solution," said Vikram Sharma, CEO and co-founder of QuintessenceLabs. "Key management may not be as hot a topic as some other ways of thwarting cyber criminals, but good key management policies and actions are essential to keep data safe with strong encryption. Integrating QuintessenceLabs Client SDK is enabling enterprises to integrate such capabilities."

qClient has been designed to deliver wide platform coverage supported by cross-platform interfaces to platform specific implementations, including secure transport; threading and synchronization; file system and network I/O.

For more information on QuintessenceLabs or the qClient SDK, visit , or follow the company on Twitter at .

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum security. At the forefront of the commercial development of quantum security solutions, we deliver unique solutions integrating high-value cybersecurity with advances in quantum technology. These include the world's fastest true random number generator; advanced key and policy manager and integrated encryption solutions for on premise or in-cloud implementations.

VMware and vSphere are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

