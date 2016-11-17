thyssenkrupp underscores the benefits of the Internet of Things to achieve efficient urban mobility in Smart Cities

At the Smart City Expo in Barcelona, the company addressed the real impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) on the mobility model of cities / Challenges faced by this technology include security, trust and privacy

(PresseBox) - thyssenkrupp participated in the Smart City Expo World Congress 16 held today in Barcelona, where several companies gathered to discuss the link between urban reality and technological revolution. At the international summit, thyssenkrupp affirmed that both digitization and the IoT represent the future of urban mobility. The company also reiterated its commitment to Smart Cities through its new solutions that aim to make cities the best ever places to live.

Following the "Unlocking the Potential of the Internet of People, Things and Services" conference, thyssenkrupp along with other experts such as Hewlett-Packard, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) and the GSM association, highlighted the role of connected devices in sharing information. Isabel González, thyssenkrupp Elevator Project Director said: "By 2020, 50 billion units will be connected to 7.6 billion people; which equals 6.58 units per person. This trend will mean that billions of people, devices and services can exchange information about themselves and their environment."

With regard to its various solutions for digitizing urban mobility and modernizing the elevator industry, which has remained virtually without any major change over the last 150 years, Isabel González explained: "Products like the accelerating transport solution ACCEL, the rope-less elevator system MULTI or our Microsoft Azure IoT-based predictive maintenance solution MAX, along with mixed reality experience from Microsoft HoloLens, make a great contribution to the design of Smart Cities, which present new demands and challenges that the sector must face."

The launch of HoloLens and MAX is timely given that global revenues from elevator-related services are forecast to rise 4.9 percent per annum through 2019 to around ?50 bn[1].

Ignasi Oliver, director of superstructures? maintenance at Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona, said that TMB's commitment to thyssenkrupp's products reflects the need "to find the right partner with whom to develop solutions for the best efficiency of a metro network with 385 million trips a year.?



The conference also addressed the new challenges faced with the application of IoT technology, such as security, trust and privacy, all of which have a very real impact on city models. In this regard, the congress was attended by Jung Hoon Lee, a well-known hacker who has helped various companies improve their search engine cyber security through the detection of weaknesses.

For further information:

MAX: https://max.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com/

ACCEL: http://accel.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com/

MULTI: https://multi.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com/en/

HoloLens: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OWhGiyR4Ns

[1] Freedonia Group, Inc. World Elevators Industry Study October 2015. Service figures include the initial installation of new units as well as maintenance, repair, and modernization of existing units.



thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of 7.2 billion euros in fiscal 2014/2015 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 900 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with traditional strengths in materials and a growing share of capital goods and services businesses. Around 155,000 employees in nearly 80 countries work with passion and technological expertise to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2014/2015 thyssenkrupp generated sales of around ?43 billion.

Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for the challenges of the future in the areas Mechanical, Plant and Materials. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. For us, technical progress and innovations, allied with the combined strength of the Group, are key factors enabling us to meet current and future customer and market requirements around the world, grow on the markets of the future, and generate strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.





