Spire Payments to launch its Android-based SmartPOS and its Converge Software Framework at TRUSTECH 2016

November 2016 Spire Payments, a leader in payment technology and solutions, will be launching its SPx1, a next generation SmartPOS device, and its Converge payment software framework at TRUSTECH 2016 in Cannes, France.

The SPx1 SmartPOS is a milestone in the evolution of payment devices. Seamlessly running multiple applications, this EMV and PCI approved Android device offers an enriched consumer/merchant interaction point akin to a tablet or smart mobile device thanks to its 5.5 inch fully tactile touch screen and its real-time application download capability.

A wide variety of applications can co-reside on the SPx1, including payment, loyalty, hotel reservation, taxi services, couponing, product catalogues and the like, thereby promoting a rich interactive experience between consumer and merchant. In addition, the SPx1 can also accommodate professional merchant applications such as inventory control, invoicing and receipt management capabilities, as well as data analytics to help streamline the merchants business processes.

The extreme flexibility of the SPx1 results from the wealth of applications and cloud services that can be developed and integrated utilising Spire Payments innovative Converge software framework. Application developers can benefit from secure access to the XML-driven and platform agnostic Spire Mobile Framework (SMF) and pre-approved EMV modules, as well as a full SDK, libraries and tools to rapidly create and distribute powerful applications.

Converge is the software framework that brings together the sum and substance of Spires experience in payments and is comprised of six core building blocks, including:

 Payments functions
 Asset Management
 Security
 Mobility

The Converge software platform will now be at the heart of all of Spires payments innovations - whether it be a device, an application or a service. Converge allows Spire to infuse its wealth of payments experience in everything that it does.



Kazem Aminaee, CEO and President of Spire Payments, says of the launch, The SPx1 is a significant addition to our award winning SP range of payment solutions and delivers a fully-tactile and feature-rich interaction point for consumers and merchants. Of equal significance is the launch of our new software framework, Converge, which promotes the proliferation of innovative, secure and reliable payment solutions. Our first implementation of Converge is on the highly advanced SPx1 device and this is truly a milestone in the development of Spire Payments as a leader in financial technology.

To find out more please visit the Spire Payments stand (RIV F 022 in the Riviera Rotunda) at the TRUSTECH exhibition from the 29th November to the 1st December.



Date: 11/17/2016 - 12:06
Language: English
News-ID 507682
Character count: 3102
