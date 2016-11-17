Lastline Expands Effort to Defend Large Enterprises from Advanced Malware

Industry Leading Evasive Malware Solution Improves Detection, Shared Intelligence and Scalability

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced malware detection, announced today that it has launched the Fall 2016 release of Lastline Enterprise. The Fall 2016 release is aimed at bolstering evasive malware detection support for Global 5000 enterprises.

The Fall 2016 release caps off what has been a record setting year for the Lastline solution. The Company recently announced that it had crossed the five million protected user mark as both its direct enterprise and OEM business arms saw rapid expansion. Earlier this year, Lastline Enterprise was tested by NSS Labs and Forrester Research and in both cases, has received the highest marks for malware detection. In addition, it received over 17 including "" and "" and was named "."

"For the Fall 2016 release, we worked very closely with some of our largest global customers and partners to ensure our platform can exceed the performance and security requirements of the world's more rigorous global security environments. To this point, we focused on further extending our industry-leading abilities to detect evasive malware entering an organization. We have also upgraded the ability for all organizations in our installed base to benefit from global shared malware intelligence through the Lastline Global Knowledge Base, and we have substantially expanded the reliability and scalability of our solution to address the greater volume associated with very large and highly distributed enterprise environments. The customer response we have received thus far has been really positive," said Brian Laing, Vice President Product and Business Development.

Excerpt of features included in the Fall Release 2016:

Enhanced analysis of web content

Improved artifact analysis for incident responders

Enhanced SYSLOG support

Improved configuration and hardware support for inline analysis of network traffic

Optimizations for VLAN and MPLS Networks

Email analysis enhancements

Broadened hardware and OS support

Scalability and availability optimizations for very large deployment scenarios

Lastline is innovating the way companies detect active breaches caused by advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks and evasive malware. Lastline's Deep Content Inspection goes beyond the legacy malware analysis used in most firewalls, NGFWs, UTMs, IPS, SWGs, SEGs, and anti-malware software. Lastline's open architecture integrates advanced malware detection and response, and threat intelligence into existing operational workflows and security systems. Inspection of suspicious objects occurs at scale in real-time using a full-system emulation approach to sandboxing that is superior to virtual machine-based and OS emulation techniques. Lastline's technology correlates network and object analysis to achieve timely breach confirmation and incident response. Lastline was built by Anubis and Wepawet researchers and industry veterans with decades of experience focused specifically on advanced breach weaponry and tactics.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's platform is used by global managed security service providers, Global 2000 enterprises and leading security vendors worldwide. To learn more, visit .

