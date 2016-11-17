Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology, Announces the Launch of a New Website Targeted for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers

(firmenpresse) - LA JOLLA, CA and HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology (OTC PINK: PBYA) (Panther), is pleased to announce today that it has launched its newest and most cutting edge website which will highlight the upcoming 2017 ASME BPVC release.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is a professional association that promotes the art, science, and practice of multidisciplinary engineering and allied sciences around the globe via continuing education, training and professional development, codes and standards, research, conferences and publications, government relations, and other forms of outreach. ASME is an engineering society, a standards organization, a research and development organization, a lobbying organization, a provider of training and education, and a nonprofit organization. ASME is today multidisciplinary and global and has over 140,000 members in 158 countries worldwide.

ASME releases its Boiler Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) every two years in August (the ASME BPVC Release). In 2015, Brown had more than $750,000 in sales specific to the 2015 ASME BPVC Release during the cycle. This represents approximately 2% of ASME BPVC sales during the 2015 cycle. Brown is strategically preparing to more than double its sales to at least $1.5 million this upcoming cycle by increasing pre-sales efforts and the launch of our state of the art ASME targeted micro website. This website makes it extremely easy for a customer to choose the right codes and purchase them. There are over 7,500 companies on the National Board list that are required to purchase the BPVC codes in order to pass inspection with ASME.

"I am confident we will achieve our goal of close to 5% of the market for ASME BPVC in the 2017 fiscal year," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther. "Our new ASME targeted micro website is the only one on the market. We have also added additional sales staff to accommodate our expected increase in ASME BPVC sales."

Brown's ASME targeted micro website has over 1,800 products which include the entire ASME library. Brown is an authorized re-seller of the ASME BPVC along with only 15 other companies worldwide.

About Brown Technical Media Corp.



Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement, and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

ABOUT PANTHER BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently acquired Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the eLearning, standards and codes industries via both organic growth and acquisitions.

