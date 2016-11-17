Maverick Helicopters and Silent Savasana Launch First-of-Its-Kind HeliYoga Experience in Las Vegas

The exclusive flight will offer a remote, private landing at Valley of Fire and unprecedented yoga experience

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- introduces , an exclusive, luxury helicopter flight and yoga experience featuring a remote landing at Valley of Fire State Park and a private, 75-minute yoga session. The leading helicopter operator has partnered exclusively with award-winning local yoga company, .

"We are thrilled to offer this once-in-a-lifetime helicopter and yoga experience to our guests," said Bryan Kroten, vice president of marketing at Maverick Helicopters. "The remote and amazing scenery at Valley of Fire will have guests in awe as they land on top of the cliff and take in the vivid colors during their private yoga session."

The two-and-a-half hour excursion includes limo coach transportation from the Strip to Maverick Helicopters' Las Vegas terminal, where up to six guests will depart with a yoga instructor to the Valley of Fire. The helicopter will descend and land on one of the highest peaks of Valley of Fire, only accessible via helicopter. Considered one of the most remote destinations in the southwest United States, this peak offers unsurpassed views of the area's spectacular red sandstone formations. Passengers will have an opportunity to explore the remote landscape by foot and take in the area's extraordinary sights before being led through a private, 75-minute yoga session by a certified Silent Savasana yoga instructor.

"Silent Savasana is grateful for our partnership with Maverick Helicopters and we're excited to be the forefront yoga and helicopter excursion in the Las Vegas market," said Kyle Markman, co-founder of Silent Savasana. "This is how yoga is meant to be practiced and we can't wait to share this experience with current and new students worldwide."

Silent Savasana offers a unique, fun, and inspiring version of yoga. Created by renowned instructor Dray Gardner, each class teaches balance, discipline, focus, determination and strength of mind. During class, participants wear state-of-the-art wireless headphones which transmit a custom playlist and instructions. Participants will be provided with a yoga mat from lululemon at Fashion Show Mall, water and will end the class with a champagne toast. The adventure concludes with a breathtaking flight over downtown Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Strip.

HeliYoga - Limitless ($3,499) is available via private charter only. During each flight, passengers will enjoy flying in the world's safest and most comfortable tourism-based helicopter -- the Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star aircraft. The luxurious aircraft offers guests a spacious cabin for up to six passengers plus one yoga instructor; voice-activated headsets; theater-style, leather seating; and wraparound windows for superior visibility.

For more information or to book a reservation, please call 702.261.0007 or visit .

.(at)MaverickHeli partners with (at)SilentSavasana to offer HeliYoga - Limitless, an exclusive, luxury helicopter flight and #yoga experience!

Maverick Helicopters, an award-winning division of Maverick Aviation Group, flies more than 200,000 guests annually out of four locations: Las Vegas, Grand Canyon South Rim, Grand Canyon West Rim and Maui, Hawaii. The company operates the largest and youngest fleet of Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star helicopters with nearly 50 aircraft and holds the top safety record of any tourism-based aviation company in the world. Maverick Helicopters employs the industry's top pilots and has received numerous accolades including the Federal Aviation Administration's Award of Excellence "Diamond Award" 2011-2015; Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association's "Best Tour Company" 2010-2016; TripAdvisor's "Certificate of Excellence" Hall of Fame 2011-2016; and many more. In 2016, Maverick Helicopters celebrated 20 years of operation as one of the world's leading tourism companies.

Follow Maverick Helicopters on , and for the latest news and updates.

Silent Savasana offers a distinctive, fun, and inspiring version of yoga. Created by renowned instructor Dray Gardner, each class teaches balance, discipline, focus, determination and strength of mind. During class, participants wear state-of-the-art LED headsets which transmit the instructor's voice and a carefully curated playlist, allowing for a complete personal experience. The company specializes in large-scale events and unique experiences and was voted "Best Yoga/Pilates" in Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards. For more information, visit .

Follow Silent Savasana on , and for the latest news and updates.

