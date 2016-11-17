Position of Airwheel M3 and Z5 Intelligent Electric Drift Hoverboards

With the popularity of electric skateboards, the stores online and physic stores of electric skateboards are sprung up.

(firmenpresse) - More and more people in big cities are longing for the life in countryside where there is no traffic jam, environment pollution, energy crisis or the high cost of living. Take the city transportation system for example. How to choose a store that has quality assurance and safety guarantee is a headache for many potential customers. Airwheel M3 and Z5 electric drift hover boards are recommended.



Airwheel M3 is similar to the traditional skateboard. Seen from its exterior look, at first sight, it is indeed hard for the players to tell the difference between the two scooters. If he stands close to the M3 self-balancing air board, one will find the difference. It is not nuanced but obvious. M3 is powered by a group of imported batteries. The high-quality batteries provide a long range and a top speed of up to 20 km/h. Airwheel M3 electric skateboards is quite effortless and nimble. Unlike the traditional skateboard, which requires a lot of physical force, M3 electric skateboard can be easy to ride and go forward.



The same is true of Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter. Airwheel Z5 uses the exterior structure. It looks like the traditional electricity-assisted scooter. But it is more compact and lighter. The rider can carry it with ease and scoot about with it. It serves not only as a personal transport but also as a recreational vehicle. Thereby it fit the old, the young and the mid-aged. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 standing up electric scooter enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the car trunk. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw



Airwheel starts to learn from the traditional vehicle seen from M3 electric air board and Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter. Those traditional devices are used for personal transports. The adjustment is meaningful. It will make Airwheel electric walkcar closer to the nature and life.





