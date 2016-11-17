HUBER+SUHNER to showcase revolutionary fiber management system and transport solutions at Data Centre World Frankfurt

Experts will also be on hand to discuss optical switching technology

(PresseBox) - HUBER+SUHNER, leading international manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity, is showcasing its new, class-leading fiber management system, IANOS®, at Data Centre World Frankfurt, alongside transport solutions for interconnecting data centers. Experts will also be on hand to discuss optical switching technology at the HUBER+SUHNER stand (#257) at the show, which takes place November 23-24 at the Messe Frankfurt.

The Switzerland-based company unveiled IANOS® at Data Centre World London earlier this year as part of its building blocks exhibition ? a wide portfolio of the components needed to create a data center that will stand the test of time.

?IANOS® has the ability to improve both existing data centers when retrofitted and provide the most effective, efficient solution possible for new builds,? said Thorsten Punke, Market Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. ?This is undoubtedly our most advanced and adaptable fiber management system to date and we are very much looking forward to demonstrating its capabilities to Data Centre World visitors in Frankfurt.?

The new IANOS® concept facilitates Base-2, 8, 12 and 24 pre-terminated cable systems for best in class density, speed of installation, handling and scalability, all of which are key factors in future-proofing data centers. With future-proofing of data centers becoming nothing short of essential, IANOS® is a unique fiber management system designed to accommodate a quick, simple and inevitable upgrade path from 10G serial to 40G and 100G parallel optics.

By using IANOS®, HUBER+SUHNER customers are able to occupy as little space as possible with passive equipment and deploy more means of generating revenue in their data centers. IANOS® offers the highest possible packing density without compromising handling.

Also on display alongside IANOS® will be passive transport solutions for interconnecting data centers from HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics. These solutions not only provide the lowest cost option for data transport but are also extremely reliable. The absence of additional software reduces OPEX, requires less maintenance and also drastically reduces energy consumption since it makes air-conditioning obsolete.



Visitors to the HUBER+SUHNER stand will also have the opportunity to discuss optical network switches from Polatis, which was recently acquired by HUBER+SUHNER and is now a business unit within HUBER+SUHNER?s Fiber Optics division. The switches enable improved capacity utilization in data centers and advanced data management in large telecommunication networks.

?In contrast to conventional electrical/optical switches, Polatis switches do not convert the signals but control them purely optically and offer a much higher performance, including faster switching speeds, outstanding reliability and the industry?s lowest optical loss,? said Punke. ?These innovative solutions are unique in the market and promise a large potential for the future, making them a perfect addition to our existing product range.?

Data Centre World visitors can view IANOS® and other HUBER+SUHNER products at Stand 257 at the Messe Frankfurt from 23 ? 24 November, 2016.

To arrange a briefing or product demonstration, please contact the HUBER+SUHNER Team on the details below.



HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland that develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems - developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency - the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life - even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 60 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.





