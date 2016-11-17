Trustmark Insurance Company Recognized in Inaugural Analytics 50 Awards Program for Information Builders Implementation

Collaboration Between CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business Honors Trustmark for Excellence in Analytics

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Information Builders, a leader in (BI) and analytics, data integrity, and integration solutions, today announced that its customer Trustmark Companies was one of 50 organizations commended for solving business challenges with analytics in a new awards program. The first annual Analytics 50, a joint venture between CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, recognized Eshwar Pastapur, vice president and chief information officer of Trustmark Voluntary Benefit Solutions, for his pioneering use of Information Builders' BI and analytics technology.

Trustmark Voluntary Benefit Solutions (VBS) is the largest subsidiary of Trustmark Companies, focused on creating voluntary benefit solutions mapped to client needs. VBS had a wealth of data, but found it difficult to derive any meaningful insights as information was siloed across multiple systems and functional departments. So while the business unit invested significant time and resources in reporting, the information often arrived too late, preventing stakeholders from acting on the findings. Trustmark VBS tapped Information Builders to overcome these challenges and engender a data driven culture throughout the organization.

Using Information Builders' WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform, VBS deployed a series of dashboards and InfoApps -- highly interactive, intuitive apps for non-technical users -- that provide instant access to vital sales, financial, and other data. In addition, users can personalize their information management experience by selecting only the content relevant to them to be displayed onto their dashboards. This enhanced BI and analytics environment has resulted in significant operational and efficiency improvements for VBS.

"We're delighted to see the efforts Eshwar and the Trustmark team invested in overhauling their information management environment reflected by the Analytics 50 Award. Greater access to information has empowered employees at every level to make decisions backed up by hard data. This is a benefit Information Builders strives to provide all organizations, and Trustmark is truly exemplary in the success they've achieved."

"Our Information Builders implementation has enabled us to better detect, correct, and prevent issues across the division. This has led to improved operations across the board, and also cultivated a culture of fact-based decision-making via analytics amongst all our stakeholders. I'm humbled by the Analytics 50 recognition and honored to be a part of this first annual event."

The Analytics 50 is a collaboration between Drexel University's LeBow College of Business and CIO.com to recognize 50 companies using analytics to solve business challenges. Connecting academia and industry, the initiative's goal is to share best practices while identifying innovative analytics solutions across industries.

Winners were selected by a panel of leaders in academia and industry who judged nominations based on the submitted challenge, the innovativeness of the analytics solution, and the overall impact on the organization. Honorees were recognized at an awards ceremony on November 9, 2016 at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business in Philadelphia.

