(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the insurance and repair industries, held its annual Property and Casualty Conference October 17-19, 2016 at the La Cantera Resort in San Antonio, TX. The gathering of experts in auto physical damage, auto casualty and workers' compensation insurance claims served as a platform for Mitchell to share insights and listen to their customers on topics ranging from consumer preferences to technology trends affecting the industry.

"Coinciding with our 70th anniversary, this year's conference enabled us to spend valuable one-on-one time with our customers and industry partners," said Alex Sun, President and CEO of Mitchell International. "We're excited about where the industry is headed and our ability to continue leveraging the latest advancements in technology to better meet the needs of our clients and their customers."

The event's keynote was given by John Gerzema, a pioneer in the use of data to identify social change and helping companies anticipate and adapt to new trends and demands. His presentation highlighted how the industry is changing based on the way people interact with technology. In addition, select Mitchell customers participated in a panel where they shared best practices that attendees can leverage to address their own technology transformations.

Auto Physical Damage (APD) sessions focused on the industry's ever-changing landscape with a focus on the numbers. Using analytics, Mitchell showcased its roadmap and how the spike in vehicles and accidents are driving the latest Mitchell solutions. Mitchell's APD experts surveyed attendees to identify trends that will impact their customers in 2017 and beyond. In a session on expert parts and estimating, Mitchell shared its vision for a new generation of expert systems.

The Auto Casualty sessions focused on taking the pain out of third party claims by streamlining processes and cutting costs. It also covered Mitchell's improved DecisionPoint® bill review solutions, which enable new best practices in medical bill review and cost containment, all in the interest of reducing claims management costs and increasing efficiency.

Workers' compensation sessions focused on best practices for simplifying complexity, improving efficiency and cutting costs through Mitchell's SmartAdvisor® solution version 8.0, which delivers visibility into operations to optimize an organization's performance. The session covered the factors driving the need for advanced data analytics, and the latest updates to reporting, operational dashboard capabilities, and embedded data and clinical analytics, across its major product offerings including: The DecisionPoint bill review platform, the ClaimIQ solution, and the SmartAdvisor solution. Experts discussed the CDC guidelines' impact on the opioid industry and recommended innovative ways to integrate them into a holistic claims process.

The Conference always includes the annual (m)Community charity networking event, an opportunity for customers to connect with Mitchell and each other, and to network while giving back to their communities. This year's event aided Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, the San Antonio Food Bank, the Ronald McDonald House of San Antonio and Operation K9, which trains service dogs for veterans.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. is celebrating its 70th year of enabling better business outcomes for its customers. Mitchell delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent, and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into workflow solutions, which provide unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit .

