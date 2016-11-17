International Frontier Announces Board Appointments

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- International Frontier Resources Corporation ("IFR" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IFR)(OTCQB: IFRTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Fisher, Chief Operating Officer for IFR, to the Company's Board of Directors. Additionally, Director Tony Kinnon has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director Gary Lyons has been appointed as Vice Chairman.

"Through these appointments and reorganization over the past few months, IFR has built a strong foundation from which to build value for its shareholders and grow our business," said Steve Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer for IFR.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit .

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or accuracy of this release". The Company seeks Safe Harbor.

Contacts:

International Frontier Resources Corporation

Steve Hanson

President and CEO

(403) 618-7346





International Frontier Resources Corporation

Tony Kinnon

Chairman

(403) 607-6591





More information:

http://www.internationalfrontier.com



International Frontier Resources Corporation

