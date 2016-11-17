Taneja Group Recognizes Qumulo Data-Aware Scale-Out NAS As Top Solution for Tackling Machine Data Challenges

Leading Analyst Firm Highlights Six Customer Use Cases; Qumulo to Host Upcoming Webcast to Discuss Real-World Examples of How Company Is Solving Biggest Challenges in Machine Data

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , the leader in data-aware scale-out NAS, today announced that has published a new report titled The company also announced a webcast to take place on Nov. 30, focused on how Qumulo supports large-scale data storage and processing in these mission-critical, intensive machine data environments.

The report states, "building storage systems that can store raw machine data and process it is not for the faint of heart. The best solution today is massively scale-out, general purpose NAS. This type of storage system has a single namespace capable of storing billions of differently sized files, linearly scales performance and capacity, and offers data-awareness and real-time analytics using extended metadata. There are a very few vendors in the world today who offer this solution. One of them is Qumulo. Qumulo's mission is to provide high volume storage to business and scientific environments that produce massive volumes of machine data."

In order to see how Qumulo works in the real world of big data, Taneja Group profiled six customers from life sciences, media and entertainment, telco/cable/satellite, higher education and the automotive industries. Customers cited five major benefits to Qumulo: massive scalability, high performance, data-awareness and analytics, extreme reliability, and top-flight customer support.

The report concludes, "If machine data is outpacing your existing storage system's abilities -- and it likely will -- then look to Qumulo and a new age of machine data storage."

Download a complimentary copy of the report .

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at 10am PT/1pm ET

Jeff Cobb, VP of Product Management, Qumulo

Jeff Kato, Senior Analyst & Consultant, Taneja Group

Nick Rathke, Assistant Director for IT, University of Utah Scientific Computing and Imaging (SCI) Institute

Computer users aren't top data producers anymore. Machines are. Raw data from sensors, labs, forensics, and exploration are surging into data centers and overwhelming traditional storage. There is a solution: high performance, massively scale-out NAS with data-aware intelligence. Jeff Cobb, VP of Product Management at Qumulo and Taneja Group Senior Analyst Jeff Kato will explain Qumulo's data-aware scale-out NAS and its seismic shift in storing and processing machine data. Panelists will review how customers are using Qumulo Core, and Nick Rathke of the University of Utah's Scientific Computing and Imaging (SCI) Institute will share how SCI uses Qumulo to cut raw image processing from months to days.

Qumulo offers the world's first data-aware scale-out NAS software, delivering real-time analytics that provide visibility into data usage and storage across flexible, fast and highly scalable commodity hardware. Earlier this week, Qumulo introduced and announced the availability of , providing enterprises in media and entertainment, life and earth sciences, telecommunications, cable, automotive and R&D organizations unprecedented choice and flexibility for storing and managing billions of files and objects.

.(at)TanejaGroup recognizes (at)Qumulo data-aware scale-out NAS as top solution for tackling machine data challenges

Qumulo, headquartered in Seattle, pioneered data-aware scale-out NAS, enabling enterprises to manage and store enormous numbers of digital assets through real-time analytics built directly into the file system. Qumulo Core is a software-only solution designed to leverage the price/performance of commodity hardware coupled with the modern technologies of flash, virtualization and cloud. Qumulo was founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, and has attracted a team of storage innovators from Isilon, Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. Qumulo has raised $100 million in three rounds of funding from leading investors. For more information, visit

