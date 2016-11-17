Snowflake Announces New Solution Partner Program

New program recognizes Snowflake implementation partners for their expertise, offering customers trusted partners to accelerate the benefits of Snowflake

, the cloud data warehousing company, today announced the launch of its Snowflake Solution Partner Program. This new program recognizes qualified Snowflake partners who have demonstrated the skills and experience to implement solutions that leverage Snowflake technology while providing partners with training, resources, and collaboration to maximize their ability to leverage Snowflake technology.

The Snowflake Solution Partner Program helps Snowflake customers find qualified partners who can work with them to accelerate and maximize the benefits of Snowflake. Snowflake Solution Partners bring expertise in strategies, architectures, design principles, and best practices in big data and data analytics that ensure that customers can rapidly deploy Snowflake to help solve their data analytics challenges.

The Snowflake Solution Partner Program benefits for partners include the following (exact benefits depend on partner qualification type and status):

In-depth training on Snowflake technology, use cases, and best practices through Snowflake's SnowCamp training curriculum.

Opportunities for joint marketing with Snowflake including joint branding, joint collateral, and marketing activities.

Resources to support implementation and go-to-market efforts.

Discounted access to Snowflake products for learning and development purposes.

"Our partners are a key link in helping our customers rapidly integrate Snowflake into their data solutions," said Walter Aldana, vice president of alliances at Snowflake Computing. "The Snowflake Solution Partner Program allows our partners to demonstrate their skills and expertise, giving customers confidence that they can turn to these partners to accelerate and maximize the value they can achieve using Snowflake."

"At Telltale we're constantly evolving and innovating our data solutions. To succeed in that, we need to make sure that we can quickly and optimally deploy new solutions," said Nate West, director of analytics at Telltale Games. "Working with a Snowflake Solution Partner helped us rapidly deploy and take full advantage of Snowflake, delivering a solution that accelerated the parsing of the JSON data received from game engines by over 50%."

Snowflake was founded with the vision of eliminating the barriers to data analytics. Snowflake's data warehouse built for the cloud delivers the performance, concurrency, and simplicity needed to support today's diverse data and analytics. It delivers the following innovations and capabilities that define a data warehouse built for the cloud:

-- Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users already know how to use today.

-- Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required.

-- Customers can analyze multiple petabytes of structured and semi-structured data (JSON, XML, AVRO) to quickly extract critical insight.

-- An architecturally unlimited amount of concurrent users and applications can gain access without eroding performance thanks to Snowflake's multi-cluster warehouse technology.

-- Snowflake's cloud-built solution scales storage separate from compute, up and down, transparently and automatically.

Learn more about the Snowflake Solution Partner Program online and apply to become a Snowflake Solution Partner at .

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one place. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at .

