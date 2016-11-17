Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Submits Documentation for California Customers to Receive Energy Rebates

(firmenpresse) - NAPLES, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc. (OTC PINK: INTK), a global leader in nanotechnology-based energy saving solutions, today announces that the Company has submitted the necessary technical documentation to SoCalGas to permit customers using the Company's products on industrial boilers to receive energy rebates. SoCalGas is the country's largest natural gas distribution utility and whose service territory includes Los Angeles, CA.

"We were recently referred to SoCalGas by a new boiler maintenance customer in California," stated Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech, Inc. "We initially submitted a synopsis of our case studies for review and subsequently submitted, at their request, extensive technical literature. We have been informed that our products' ability to make industrial boilers more energy efficient creates an additional benefit of significant importance to the State of California... reduced water consumption. Boilers operating more efficiently use less water to create the same amount of work."

Mr. Burchill continued, "We look forward to capitalizing on our many successes in making industrial boilers more energy efficient, including a project completed August 31, 2016 at a large medical center that lowered the surface temperature by approximately 94F, with an estimated calculated energy savings of 241.06 BTU/ per hour per square foot. We have discovered that there is a great demand for effective insulation of boilers, which our product can uniquely satisfy and we have been marketing heavily in this area. Our goal is to have the technology become an industry standard on boilers as well as other heat process equipment."

The Company's recent boiler case studies can be found here:

A video of our patented Heat Shield EPX4 insulating paint product protecting the hand of Company CEO, Stuart Burchill, from the heat of a blowtorch can be found at:

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for sustainable manufacturing and buildings which are sold worldwide, including patented thermal insulation and asset protection coatings, which provide energy savings, thermal insulation, corrosion resistance, prevention of CUI, moisture resistance, UV resistance, chemical resistance, and other protective benefits. The coatings are low VOC, water-based, and sustainable.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.



Francesca Crolley

US & Canada: 800-767-3998

International: +1-720-306-8226

Date: 11/17/2016

Language: English

Contact Information:

Firma: Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Stadt: NAPLES, FL





