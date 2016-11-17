Authentic8 adds support for Common Access Card to address growing federal demand

Secure virtual browser now validates CAC certificates for access to secure web sites

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , maker of Silo, the secure, virtual browser now supports certificates stored on government-issued Common Access Cards, or CACs. This comes in direct response to growing demand for this functionality from federal agencies.

With this release, Silo will be configured with Department of Defense's (DoD) public certificates. When a user attempts to access a secure site that requires CAC authentication, the cloud-based browser will query the chip on the CAC that stores user-specific digital certificates to validate the user. All communication between the virtual browser and the local device is conducted over Authentic8's proprietary, encrypted protocol.

CACs can also be used to gain access to computer terminals. Based on Silo's integration with the SAML authentication standard, the CAC authentication process can also be used to validate users before accessing their Silo profile.

As with other Silo capabilities, administrators can enable or restrict the use of CAC-based certificates in the browser session. Any activity in the Silo browser, such as file upload/download, form data entry, and copy-paste, are logged and encrypted with a customer-supplied encryption key. This enables full oversight and audit of user activity while maintaining chain of custody of user data, whether the user is accessing a public website or a CAC-enabled site.

"This release is the next logical step in making Silo the secure browser of choice within the federal market," said Scott Petry, co-founder and CEO of Authentic8. "In the last year, our public sector business has more than doubled. Support for CAC authentication ranked high on our customers' list of requested enhancements. This release allows them to use Silo as a secure browser for accessing sensitive government websites."

More than 40 separate agencies make use of Silo, Toolbox, and Authentic8 Cloud Storage on a daily basis. The company boasts customers across intelligence, defense, and justice organizations.

With Silo, government employees get full access to the web without exposing the computer or network to any web code. All web code is executed in a cloud-based virtual browser, with only an encrypted, benign remote display of the web session reaching the user. Silo also provides complete anonymity for users, ensuring their activities on the web are not traced back to their organization.

Support for CAC-based authentication is available now, and government customers can purchase Silo directly or through a variety of contract vehicles. Contact for more information.

Founded in 2010 by principals from Postini, Authentic8 is redefining how the browser is used to access web data. Its flagship product, Silo, is a cloud-based secure browser. Silo creates a perfect insulation layer between the user and the web, keeping all web code isolated in a contained environment but delivering an encrypted display of the browser session. Silo also helps manage login credentials, access controls and data use policies. The Silo browser is built fresh at session start, and destroyed at session end, ensuring that users remain secure, compliant, and anonymous online. Try Silo risk-free at .

