HealthcareSource and Talemetry Announce Partnership to Deliver Recruitment Marketing to Healthcare Market

New Partnership Provides Sourcing, Candidate Relationship Management, Attraction, and Mobile/Social Candidate Experience Solutions

(firmenpresse) - WOBURN, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , the leading provider of for the healthcare industry, today announced a partnership with , an award-winning recruitment marketing platform. Through this agreement, HealthcareSource will offer its clients more effective candidate sourcing, social sourcing, candidate relationship management (CRM), talent pools, advanced career websites, and advanced resume parsing.

"Healthcare recruiters are facing increasing challenges in sourcing qualified candidates for critical roles, a challenge which will only grow as demands on the healthcare system increase," said J.P. Fingado, president and chief executive officer of HealthcareSource. "Even in the current job market, more than a third of all hospitals have a nurse vacancy rate greater than 10%. To solve this staffing challenge, healthcare organizations need a complete talent acquisition platform that includes feature-rich recruitment marketing solution and healthcare-specific applicant tracking and behavioral assessment solutions."

The complements and extends the exceptionally strong talent acquisition components of the HealthcareSource which already includes a number of unique offerings such as recruiter and hiring manager training, benchmark and data services, staff optimization services, and behavioral and leadership assessment technologies that have been scientifically validated for healthcare jobs.

The addition of recruitment marketing technology enhances the above capabilities in a variety of ways:

: Inbound attraction through job distribution to job boards, social networks, pay-per-click platforms, and recruiting agencies

Single search outbound sourcing from all talent sources, including past applicants, employees, talent networks, external databases, and more

): Centralization of all your talent pools, pipelining candidates against current and future jobs, tracking recruiter activity, and engaging candidates with mass email and nurture campaigns

Targeted mobile/social-optimized career sites, campaign-specific landing pages, mobile-optimized applications, and embedded resume and social profile extraction

Optimization of all talent acquisition programs and recruitment operations.

"The combination of Talemetry's extensive recruitment marketing functionality and HealthcareSource's existing talent acquisition features, including the new mobile apply, strong applicant tracking system, and healthcare-specific behavioral assessment technologies, is just what healthcare recruiters need right now," said Tracy Braman, executive human resources director at Lakeland Health. "As we start to see the first waves of Boomers retiring, it's critical that the industry invest in sourcing and candidate relationship management as part of a talent first strategy to deliver high quality patient care."

With the entire solution, organizations can execute best practice talent sourcing and hiring strategies while dramatically increasing their recruiting performance and return on investment. For more information on the partnership and benefits of using Talemetry and HealthcareSource solutions, contact Talemetry at or HealthcareSource at .

With more than 3,000 healthcare clients, HealthcareSource is the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry. The HealthcareSource Quality Talent Suite(SM) helps healthcare organizations build a Patient-Centered Workforce by selecting, aligning, continuously developing, and retaining highly-engaged people. The company's cloud-based platform of software, content, services and analytics includes applicant tracking, reference checking, behavioral and skills-based competency assessments, compensation analysis, performance and learning management, eLearning courseware, education and advisory services. A private company focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, HealthcareSource consistently earns high marks for client satisfaction and retention. HealthcareSource has been regularly ranked as a leader by KLAS Research for Talent Management, in addition to recognition in Healthcare Informatics 100, Modern Healthcare's "Healthcare's Hottest," Inc. 500|5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and Becker's "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list. To learn more about HealthcareSource visit: .

Talemetry® works with your applicant tracking system enabling you get more of the right candidates to apply for jobs using all recruitment marketing and sourcing channels and activities on a single powerful technology platform. The Talemetry suite helps large organizations automatically distribute jobs, search and source candidates, build talent pipelines, engage candidates with full CRM, provide rich social and mobile candidate experiences, integrate external recruiters, manage all recruiting vendors, and measure and optimize their recruitment operations. Since 2000, Talemetry, Inc. has been helping hundreds of employers improve candidate experiences, optimize recruiter efficiency, control costs, and get maximum visibility into what works and what doesn't. To learn more, visit or follow (at)Talemetry.

Rachel Weeks



HealthcareSource

HealthcareSource

