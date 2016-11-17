H-Source Selected as One of the Top 20 Most Innovative Public Companies by Canadian Innovative Exchange

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: HIS)(OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source"), the leading trusted marketplace for hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other, is pleased to announce its selection by the Canadian Innovation Exchange (the "CIX") as one of 2016's twenty most innovative public companies.

H-Source will be presenting at the CIX Public Investor Day on November 23rd, 2016 at 4:00 PM EST at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto.

"Our team is honoured to have been selected by the CIX and it is a testament to our innovative platform," stated John Kupice, Chief Executive Officer and Director. "H-Source transactional marketplace is designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste by allowing hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory and capital equipment with each other. Our solution addresses what we estimate as an $8 billion a year problem in the U.S. alone. We continue to onboard new hospitals as they discover both the cost savings and environmental benefits of our platform."

The CIX is a leading technology innovation forum where investors, innovative companies, entrepreneurs and facilitators converge to drive economic growth and accelerate the development and implementation of new ideas. The CIX Public Investors Top 20 is a unique program designed to showcase Canada's hottest and most innovative public technology companies, selected based on their innovations. The selection committee review all small and midcap public tech companies in Canada and rate them based on Business Model, Depth of Management, Market Opportunity, and Quality of Product/Service Offering.

For further information can be found at: .

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit .

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice, CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The TSXV has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the TSXV and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

