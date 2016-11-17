Blaze-Fast Fire'd Pizza Opens Holly Springs, North Carolina Location Today; Celebrates With Free Pizza for Diners All Day Tomorrow to Benefit Holly Springs Food Cupboard

Build your own pizza chain announces November 18 free pizza promotion to support Holly Springs families in need

(firmenpresse) - HOLLY SPRINGS, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- The wait is over, Holly Springs! , the nation's leading fast casual pizza concept, opens its Holly Springs location today. To celebrate, Blaze is offering free pizza all day tomorrow (Friday, November 18) from 11 am to 10 pm. All you have to do to claim your free pizza is follow Blaze Pizza on , , or .

Additionally, for every free pizza given away, Blaze will donate $1 to the , the area food pantry providing supplemental food and referral assistance to those in need.

Blaze Pizza offers a modern take on one of America's most loved meals. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously sized 11-inch personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

"Blaze offers the unique opportunity to build their own pizza with high-quality products in a fun, and fast casual environment," said Russell Hansen, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in North Carolina. "With the holidays just around the corner, free pizza day is a great opportunity to invite guests to try our pizza for free, while benefiting those most in need in the Holly Springs community. What is better than free pizza for a cause?"

The new restaurant is located in the Holly Springs Towne Center, beside the Carmike Cinemas Ovation Cinema Grill 9. The restaurant boasts a 2488 square-foot interior that offers seating for 54, with an additional 32 seats on an outside dining patio. The restaurant will be open from 11 am to 10 pm daily.

"Our food cupboard seeks to empower area residents and organizations to help feed families in need," said Pat Haggard, Executive Director of the Holly Springs Food Cupboard "This is a wonderful way to donate your time to a good cause by enjoying a free pizza."

Blaze Pizza's commitment to the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in North Carolina and beyond. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space. The restaurant, driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging and features energy-efficient LED lighting.

The new Holly Springs Blaze Pizza looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. Blaze Pizza will continue to partner with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit .

The Holly Springs Blaze Pizza will be operated by Blazin' Blue LLC, which continues to develop the concept throughout the state.

The location will also accept collections of non-perishable canned goods if guests bring them to be donated to the Holly Springs Food Cupboard.

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 160 restaurants in 31 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit and or .

The mission of the Holly Springs Food Cupboard is to provide supplemental food and referral assistance to those in need in the Holly Springs community. For more information please visit the Holly Springs Food Cupboard website at:

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

1024 Market Center Dr.



Morrisville, N.C. 27560

35 N. Lake Ave., Suite 710

Pasadena, Calif. 91101

Image Available:

Embedded Video Available:

Rachel Bledsoe Albritton

502.905.5170





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3081916



PressRelease by

Blaze Pizza

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 507788

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Blaze Pizza

Stadt: HOLLY SPRINGS, NC





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease