Sauce Labs Named to Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500 List

Sauce Labs Listed By Deloitte as the #101 Fastest Growing Tech Company in the Nation

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced it has been named to the , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Sauce Labs made the list a second consecutive year, ranking number 101, with 951 percent revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

"This recognition is a tribute to Sauce Labs' continued momentum," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "We are honored to be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a second consecutive year. With Sauce Labs, our customers test up to ten times faster and no longer have to focus valuable resources on managing test infrastructure."

The Sauce Labs platform provides immediate access to a cloud-based automated testing infrastructure, enabling software development teams to test early and often, a requirement for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices. Sauce Labs continues to see significant growth as customers run more than one million tests per day on its platform, now totaling more than 800 million tests run to date.

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," said Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. The ranking is compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 Web site and public company database research conducted by Deloitte LLP.

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent. For the full list of this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winners, visit:

This week, Sauce Labs also announced it secured $70 million in new funding to continue acceleration. Read more at:

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit .

