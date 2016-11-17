IGEL Names LPS Integration a Platinum Partner

LPS Integration Elevated to Top Level of the New IGEL Partner Program

(firmenpresse) - BRENTWOOD, TN and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , an award-winning, top-rated IT firm that delivers trusted, top-of-the-line IT solutions to solve business problems, and , a world leader in the delivery of powerful workspace management software, IGEL Linux-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced that LPS Integration has been named a Platinum member of the new IGEL Partner Program. The new distinction coincides with the release of IGEL's new Partner Program which has been designed to help channel partners capitalize on the thin client and workspace management software market to create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably.

"We are pleased to recognize LPS Integration as a Platinum member of the IGEL partner ecosystem," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "With an innovative approach to endpoint management, LPS Integration is a trusted advisor for organizations in the Southeast region that want to optimize their endpoint infrastructure. Together we will help customers reduce power, hardware and administrative costs while simplifying endpoint security and control."

"LPS Integration is excited to solidify our partnership with IGEL and become a Platinum partner," said Frank Pulliza, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Office of LPS Integration. "IGEL has a proven record of leading the market in the thin client space and this new partnership level will allow LPS customers to have the best experience and highest amount of success with this innovative technology."

The newly enhanced IGEL Partner Program gives program members exclusive access to the resources that drive both hardware and software business, create new opportunities, fuel revenue growth and close deals faster. The new program's Platinum level gives members exclusive inclusion in the IGEL Platinum Partner Council, "first look" previews of IGEL NDA roadmaps, back end rebates, deal registration and protection and preferential disbursement of leads. Members also receive IGEL-delivered technical and sales enablement training, joint marketing support, and direct access to customer care, inside sales and support for technical inquiries. Program members additionally have access to beta programs for customers, and receive demo equipment and deep discounts for NFR equipment and licenses as well as the ability to increase margins based on tier partner levels and participation in deal registration.

The new IGEL Partner Program is effective October 1, 2016. For more information on how to join, please visit: .

LPS Integration is the connector between innovative technology partners and valued customers to deliver trusted, top-of-the-line IT solutions that solve business problems. We're an award-winning, top-rated IT firm with the most talented engineers in the nation, tailoring solutions in , managed services, and to our customers. At LPS, nothing is more important than world-class customer service, which is why we offer solutions based on our customers' needs rather than a specific product. We have more engineers on staff than any other IT firm in the area. By making these skilled solutions architects the foundation of our offerings, we're able to respond to any technology need on a personal level and make a significant impact on the business practices of our customers.

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit .

