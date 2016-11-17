NextLevel Increases Technical Management Staff to Support Continued Growth

Robert Newbold Joins NextLevel as New Operations and Support Manager

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , Inc., a leader in cloud based communications, today announced the strategic hire of Robert Newbold as the company's Operations and Support Manager. Newbold will report to the company COO, Bill Green, supporting NextLevel's ever-expanding client base.

An IT industry veteran with more than 20 years' experience, Newbold will focus on maintaining NextLevel's world class communications services and support. Most recently, Newbold served as Technical Support Manager for Airbus DS Communications, Inc., where he was responsible for technical, product, and program support across multiple organizational projects. Most importantly, in this role he managed mission critical 911 call center systems and applications support for more than 4000 locations.

"Robert brings an impressive mix of skills and experience to the NextLevel team," said Jerry Morris, founder of NextLevel Internet, Inc. "His ability to work under pressure, with mission critical systems is a perfect fit for our growing company. As we continue to expand our communications offerings, Robert is integral to maintaining our customer relationships for both new installations and ongoing support as we move into 2017."

Prior to Airbus DS Communications, Newbold was a senior security consultant for Symantec, where he travelled the country advising on optimal security infrastructures for the Fortune 500. Additionally, Newbold is a 14-year veteran of the United States Air Force, where he focused on telecommunications, encryption and computer systems support and design.

NextLevel has developed a fully redundant, high-availability internet and voice infrastructure which was originally created for first responders and mission-critical clients, whose interruption of service could result in the loss of life, money, or reputation.

The NextLevel Voice unified communications platform is now fully integrated with the newest NextLevel technologies and solutions, including NextLevel Meeting, NextWAN and CRM functionality. This expanded product set has fueled business and customer growth in 2016, specifically for large enterprise clients.

For organizations that would like to request more information on NextLevel Voice unified communications platform and other managed services, please visit .

Founded in 1999, NextLevel is a business-to-business voice, internet and managed unified communications services provider that matches its clients' needs with the highest quality deliverables and customer service available. NextLevel offers its clients access to a "private, fully managed" cloud network originally developed for first responders. NextLevel's highly redundant; top-tier voice and internet backbone delivers unbeatable value for today's serious businesses. NextLevel is managed and operated 24/7 by seasoned telecom, internet and data professionals who understand that impeccable service is paramount. For more information on NextLevel, please call 858-836-0703 or visit .

