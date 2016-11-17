Huawei Wins the "2016 Modular UPS Company of the Year Award"

(firmenpresse) - PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Frost & Sullivan has officially presented the "2016 Company of the Year Award" to Huawei at the grand award ceremony in Paris in recognition of Huawei's product innovations, industry leadership, and outstanding contributions to the sustainable development of the modular UPS industry. This is the second time Huawei has claimed the industry's high honor this year right after winning the Platinum Award in IT Awards 2016 of DataCenter Insider in Germany.

As the top awards of the ICT energy sector, Frost & Sullivan awards acknowledge a company's excellent performances and contributions in leadership, technological innovations, customer services, and strategic products R&D. Huawei's winning of this award represents that Huawei's next-generation solutions to the data center energy infrastructure are recognized and widely used in ICT industries across the globe, that Huawei's market share remains the leading stature, and that Huawei's innovations in solutions and products, focusing on bringing more customer and social values, are much applauded by the whole industry. Up to now, Huawei UPS has found wide applications across global industries and boasts a variety of customers, including the Hong Kong Airport, London Underground, Imperial College London, China Mobile, and Holland BIT.

Gautham Gnanajothi, a senior analyst at Frost & Sullivan, pointed out that "Huawei's visionary innovations and technology excellence places it at the forefront of the modular UPS industry. Its strong R&D culture combined with extensive intellectual property provides it with a unique edge in the market. Frost & Sullivan firmly believes that Huawei's path-breaking modular UPS systems will be a boon to end users, providing much needed relief to the industry pain points. According to Frost & Sullivan market report, Huawei has reached the No.1 share of Global modular UPS market in 2015. The company's superior technology expertise combined with its high level focus and dedication has resulted in an industry leading modular UPS product. In light of Huawei's excellence in the global modular UPS industry, Frost & Sullivan presents the '2016 Company of the Year Award' to Huawei."

Fang Liangzhou, VP of Huawei Network Energy, said at the ceremony that, "Modular UPS is born for data centers. Modular UPS features high energy efficiency, flexible scalability, and simple O&M, which perfectly match the requirements of data centers in the cloud era. In the field of data centers, the industry focuses on improving the energy efficiency in addition to flexibly satisfying the needs of rapid service growth. Rising energy costs, intense environmental restrictions, and higher power densities are the driving force behind UPS products. The other challenge lies in how to provide users with solutions to the flexibility and scalability of data centers. Manufacturers must produce UPS products that are scalable to cater for the service growth. Due to increasing demands of modular UPS products and fierce competition, UPS providers must continue their innovations in technology to bring about advanced modular architectures and further enhance product flexibility and reliability. Huawei focuses on the modular UPS R&D and invests heavily in this regard. So far Huawei has deployed four UPS R&D centers around the world with over 300 engineers and claimed over 100 UPS patents."

Huawei's network energy product line has merged communications technology with power electronics technology to drive the continuous advancement and innovations in the Network Energy industry. The company adopted the most sophisticated topology architecture in UPS to ensure the product efficiency and reliability.

After years of continuous innovation, Huawei's Network Energy has integrated digital information technology, IoT technology, and network communications technology. Huawei's network energy product line provides end-to-end solutions covering the data center, UPS, communications energy, and smart PV plant, and has launched many products well received by the whole industry. Besides, facing the rapid IT growth, which is likely to outrun the Moore's Law, and the laggard development of the data center infrastructure, there must be a convergence of technologies across industries. By leveraging solid technical build-up in the ICT sector, Huawei will continue promoting the development of the data center infrastructure.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 150,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

