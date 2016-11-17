Parks Associates currently accepting speaking submissions
(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- IoT research firm Parks Associates today announced that the 21st-annual will take place May 23-25 at the . The conference focuses on the changing consumer IoT markets for the smart home, connected entertainment, digital health, smart energy, and mobile apps and services.
shows that 73% of U.S. broadband households now have an Internet-connected entertainment device, nearly 20% own a smart home device, nearly 90% own a smartphone, and 65% own both a smartphone and a tablet.
"As connected devices proliferate, consumers are shifting behaviors and finding value in new features, functions, and services," said , President, Parks Associates. "The industry is in a transformative phase, moving from standalone devices to devices integrated into a system that can leverage cloud-based connectivity to bring new value and new use cases to consumers. In the past year, voice control features from products such as Amazon Echo and Google Home have demonstrated new possibilities for transforming connected device user experiences. Consumers are embracing these innovations and quickly developing new use cases, signaling the beginning of another major shift in technology adoption. CONNECTIONS will focus on IoT as the change agent for consumer engagement."
will feature three preshow research workshops highlighting new data from Parks Associates' research team as well as insights from industry leaders. The Parks Associates analyst team will moderate all event sessions, sharing new consumer data and highlighting trends, evolving business models, and new technologies advancing the reality of the connected home.
Innovations in Entertainment Services
Auto Industry Transformation -- Lessons and Opportunities for IoT Players
Connected CE Strategies: Building Product Ecosystems
Connected Entertainment Next Stages of Growth
Connected Health and IoT: Next Stages of Growth
Energy Management Solutions: Moving the Market Forward
From Hospital to Home: Partnering for Success
Independent Living and Caregiving Market
Industry Insights: The Evolution of the Business of Entertainment
Insurance Strategies for Disruptive Consumer IoT Markets
Integrating Connected Health into the Smart Home
IoT and the Smart Home -- Investments, Start-ups, and Growth
IoT Monetization Models: Building a Mass-market Smart Home
Protecting Consumers: Privacy and Device Security
Smart Home and IoT: Insights: Growth and Business Models
Smart Home and IoT: Distribution and Channel Strategies
Smart Home and IoT: Next Stages of Growth
Smart Home Platforms: Revolutionizing the Consumer Experience
Tech Support: Big Data to Power the User Experience
The Future for the Connected Consumer
Virtual Reality's Emergence -- Platforms, Services, and Content
"The consumer technology industry is reinventing itself, moving to service-oriented business models that can easily address a variety of consumer demands," said , Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "CONNECTIONS will address new form factors and use cases for consumer products, the impact of more bandwidth on the content experience, and how data analytics can provide manufacturers and service providers with insights to refine the user experience and develop next-generation products."
More than 700 executives will attend CONNECTIONS from the IoT industries, new media, digital entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, software and middleware, smart home, digital health, insurance, mobile applications and services, consumer electronics, home control systems and security, technical support, and energy management.
"CONNECTIONS continues to be the one event where leaders from different markets, all active in the IoT, can come together to discuss new use cases and emerging business models that will engage consumers and grow revenues," Sikes said.
include Greenwave Systems, MivaTek, and ULE Alliance.
To download the past CONNECTIONS Event Summary visit . To schedule an interview with an analyst or request specific research, contact Holly Sprague at , 720.987.6614.
Parks Associates' 21st-annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS is the premier connected home event hosting over 700 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. The event provides a day of pre-show research workshops highlighting Parks Associates' consumer data and analysis and two days of conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, forecasts for new products and services, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations about technology innovations, strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added services.
The event provides executive networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders on entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. Throughout the event, sponsors offer tabletop demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services.
For more information, contact , call 972-490-1113, visit .
Holly Sprague
Parks Associates
720-987-6614
More information:
http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-us
Date: 11/17/2016 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 507798
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Parks Associates
Stadt: DALLAS, TX
Number of hits: 8
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.546
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|297
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.