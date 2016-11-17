Perforce Announces Acquisition of ALM Provider Seapine Software

Acquisition Expands Portfolio of Developer and Designer Productivity and Collaboration Tools

Minneapolis, MN, November 17, 2016Perforce Software, a leader in version control and source code management, today announced its acquisition of Seapine Software, a leading provider of application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions, based in Mason, Ohio.



This acquisition expands the Perforce portfolio of developer and designer tools beyond enterprise class version management and code review, and provides customers with additional capabilities across the development pipeline. Seapines ALM solution accelerates development and delivery cycles through more efficient management of the product development process.



The Seapine suite of products strongly complements the Perforce portfolio and both companies address many of the same enterprise product development needs including traceability, auditability, and predictability of the development process for high value assets, says Janet Dryer, Perforce CEO. The depth and experience the Seapine team has in ALM and building efficiency and quality into the development pipeline is a welcome addition to the Perforce team.



Seapines ALM solutions help companies manage the process of developing high-quality complex productsoften in regulated industries, such as life sciences, automotive and financial services. Seapines solution consists of scalable team-based tools for superior requirements management, issue tracking, software configuration management, automated software testing, load testing, and test case management. When used together, these tools provide end-to-end traceability of artifacts, resulting in increased product quality and development predictability.



We found the technology, teams, and application development expertise at these two companies to be a great fit, says Rick Riccetti, CEO, Seapine Software. Our leadership team is excited about the opportunity to expand the capabilities and the reach of the Seapine portfolio with the resources and support of an organization like Perforce.









