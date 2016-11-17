       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Airwheel E3 Smart bagpack Electric Folding Bike is Free from Difficult Parking

Airwheel E3 smart electric folding bike is equipped with powerful multiple folding system. Several simple steps can make it a little figure, which is small enough to put in a backpack.

(firmenpresse) - Congested traffic and difficult parking are two obvious problems of automobiles. Airwheel, the leading brand in intelligent electric scooter sector, has found such a business opportunity and designed many portable scooters. Airwheel E3 smart electric folding bike is one of typical examples. The powerful multiple folding system makes it small enough to put in a backpack. The folded Airwheel E3 smart electric folding bike just needs a very small corner.

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

The whole body of Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike has many folding skills. The saddle is made up of two round pads, which can be folded if necessary. In the meantime, there are two rings in its body. Some people may be curious about their functions. Actually, those two rings are used to put tyres. Two handlebars also can be folded, too. Besides, the operating arm can be lowered down if people want to fold Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike. Six steps will fold it a small figure that weighs 12.5kg. An adult is able to carry it easily. It also can be put in trunk, under desk or even in a small wall corner. That is to say, it doesnt need a special parking lot at all and the parking problem is solved perfectly.

Besides easy parking, Airwheel E3 backpack electric bicycle is also a great tool in daily life. Generally speaking, most of daily travels can be covered by it. People will be totally free from traffic jam and freely weave in high streets and back lanes. On weekend, it is also a tool for people to start a trip with family. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg

What is more, Airwheel E3 backpack electric bicycle is helpful to reduce automobile exhausts and protect the living environment. Dont forget that Airwheel E3 backpack electric bicycle is powered by lithium-ion battery, which will not generate any exhaust in the air. Widely applying Airwheel E3 will improve the air quality.



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



published by: AndrewBrown
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

