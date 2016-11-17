Ropack Announces International Serialization Hub

A Unique Solution to the November 2017 Mandate



MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropack Pharma Solutions announces it

will launch an international serialization hub as a practical solution for

pharmaceutical organizations and contract packaging partners that are not

serialization-ready by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) mandated

deadline.



Through the serialization hub, packaged pharmaceutical products are sent by an

organization's in-house packaging team or contract partners to Ropack's Montreal

facility. There the packaged products are serialized as required - to the

product, the carton or the palette. The serialized product is then shipped, as

directed, to a distribution network in the U.S. or Canada, a warehouse for

aggregation with other orders or to international destinations which have

already adopted serialization.



"Our serialization hub is an efficient alternative," notes Paul Dupont, Ropack's

VP of Marketing and Business Development. "Becoming serialization-ready is a

complex, time-consuming and expensive undertaking which is not practical for

every company." Dupont points out that his company's serialization hub reduces

an organization's capital expenditures, need for increased personnel and the

multifaceted coordination serialization requires.



"A significant benefit is that pharma companies can continue to use their

trusted contract packagers - or in-house team - then outsource the serialization

component to Ropack."



According to Dupont, an added benefit is that international shipping from Canada

is significantly easier than from the U.S.



Ropack Pharma Solutions (RPS) brings solid oral dosage packaging solutions to

leading pharmaceutical and natural health organizations: bottle, flip-top vial,

blister (cold formed and thermoformed), stick-packs, sachets, strip-packs. RPS's



International Serialization Hub will provide a practical solution for

organizations not serialization-ready by November 2017. Headquartered in

Montreal, RPS offers the highest level of quality along with gold-standard

technology and a responsive, cross-trained staff. Since 1976.



Contact:

Paul Dupont, VP Marketing and Business Development

Ropack, Inc.

paul.dupont(at)ropack.com

513.846.0921









Stadt: Montreal





