Ropack Announces International Serialization Hub

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
A Unique Solution to the November 2017 Mandate
MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropack Pharma Solutions announces it
will launch an international serialization hub as a practical solution for
pharmaceutical organizations and contract packaging partners that are not
serialization-ready by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) mandated
deadline.
Through the serialization hub, packaged pharmaceutical products are sent by an
organization's in-house packaging team or contract partners to Ropack's Montreal
facility. There the packaged products are serialized as required - to the
product, the carton or the palette. The serialized product is then shipped, as
directed, to a distribution network in the U.S. or Canada, a warehouse for
aggregation with other orders or to international destinations which have
already adopted serialization.
"Our serialization hub is an efficient alternative," notes Paul Dupont, Ropack's
VP of Marketing and Business Development. "Becoming serialization-ready is a
complex, time-consuming and expensive undertaking which is not practical for
every company." Dupont points out that his company's serialization hub reduces
an organization's capital expenditures, need for increased personnel and the
multifaceted coordination serialization requires.
"A significant benefit is that pharma companies can continue to use their
trusted contract packagers - or in-house team - then outsource the serialization
component to Ropack."
According to Dupont, an added benefit is that international shipping from Canada
is significantly easier than from the U.S.
Ropack Pharma Solutions (RPS) brings solid oral dosage packaging solutions to
leading pharmaceutical and natural health organizations: bottle, flip-top vial,
blister (cold formed and thermoformed), stick-packs, sachets, strip-packs. RPS's
International Serialization Hub will provide a practical solution for
organizations not serialization-ready by November 2017. Headquartered in
Montreal, RPS offers the highest level of quality along with gold-standard
technology and a responsive, cross-trained staff. Since 1976.
Contact:
Paul Dupont, VP Marketing and Business Development
Ropack, Inc.
paul.dupont(at)ropack.com
513.846.0921
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ropack, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ropack.com/
Date: 11/17/2016 - 15:18
Language: English
News-ID 507841
Character count: 2916
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ropack, Inc.
Stadt: Montreal
Number of hits: 67
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.549
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|265
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.