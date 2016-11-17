Veidekke ASA: To build new Landøya school in Asker

Today Asker municipality has entered into a contract with Veidekke Entreprenør

to build the new Landøya secondary school in Asker. This is a turnkey contract

valued at NOK 210 million, excluding VAT.



Veidekke was awarded the contract after winning the competition for best design

and proposal in February of this year. Following a completed interaction phase

with Asker municipality, today the parties entered into a turnkey contract to

build new Landøya school.



The new secondary school will have room for 540 pupils from the eighth to tenth

grades. The school will be a total of 9,400 m(2) in size with teaching areas, a

multi-purpose hall and premises for collective use and cultural activities.

Veidekke's contract also includes the demolition of the current school building

and Landøya swimming hall, as well as development of the outdoor areas

surrounding the school.



"Good school buildings are among the most important things we can build, and

we're very pleased to have won the competition for this contract. We are pleased

to have earned the confidence of Asker municipality, and look forward to

building on the good cooperation we have had during the interaction phase. Now

we and our subcontractors will carry out the project in the best possible manner

in collaboration with the municipality's team," says district manager Sverre

Liavaag of Veidekke Entreprenør.



Construction work will start on 1 January, and the new school will be ready for

the start of the school term in the autumn of 2018.







For press photos, see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke, for more information,

contact:

Head of department Gro Brathovde, tel. +47 91 19 53 64,

gro.brathovde(at)veidekke.no

District Manager Sverre Liavaag, tel. +47 90 74 18 77,

sverre.liavaag(at)veidekke.no

Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 90 55 33 22,



helge.dieset(at)veidekke.no







Illustration Landoya school:

http://hugin.info/172/R/2057767/771097.pdf







