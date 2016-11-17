Veidekke ASA: To build new Landøya school in Asker

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Today Asker municipality has entered into a contract with Veidekke Entreprenør
to build the new Landøya secondary school in Asker. This is a turnkey contract
valued at NOK 210 million, excluding VAT.
Veidekke was awarded the contract after winning the competition for best design
and proposal in February of this year. Following a completed interaction phase
with Asker municipality, today the parties entered into a turnkey contract to
build new Landøya school.
The new secondary school will have room for 540 pupils from the eighth to tenth
grades. The school will be a total of 9,400 m(2) in size with teaching areas, a
multi-purpose hall and premises for collective use and cultural activities.
Veidekke's contract also includes the demolition of the current school building
and Landøya swimming hall, as well as development of the outdoor areas
surrounding the school.
"Good school buildings are among the most important things we can build, and
we're very pleased to have won the competition for this contract. We are pleased
to have earned the confidence of Asker municipality, and look forward to
building on the good cooperation we have had during the interaction phase. Now
we and our subcontractors will carry out the project in the best possible manner
in collaboration with the municipality's team," says district manager Sverre
Liavaag of Veidekke Entreprenør.
Construction work will start on 1 January, and the new school will be ready for
the start of the school term in the autumn of 2018.
For press photos, see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke, for more information,
contact:
Head of department Gro Brathovde, tel. +47 91 19 53 64,
gro.brathovde(at)veidekke.no
District Manager Sverre Liavaag, tel. +47 90 74 18 77,
sverre.liavaag(at)veidekke.no
Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 90 55 33 22,
helge.dieset(at)veidekke.no
Subscribe to notices from Veidekke
Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development
companies. The company undertakes all types of building and construction
contracts, maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company's
operations are characterised by involvement and local knowledge. Revenue is NOK
24.5 billion (2015), and half of the 7,000 employees own shares in the company.
Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit
since it was founded in 1936.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Illustration Landoya school:
http://hugin.info/172/R/2057767/771097.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Veidekke ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.veidekke.com
Date: 11/17/2016 - 15:27
Language: English
News-ID 507846
Character count: 3326
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Veidekke ASA
Stadt: Oslo
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.549
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|264
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.