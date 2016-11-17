Ventripoint Announces Retention of Mackie Research Capital Corporation

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VPT) announces that it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") to provide market maintenance services for the Company in compliance with regulatory guidelines. Mackie will trade shares of Ventripoint on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Ventripoint's shares.

The agreement is for the minimum period from November 15, 2016 to February 28, 2017 and may be terminated at any time after the first three months by Ventripoint or Mackie. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from Ventripoint as compensation for the services it will render. Compensation for Mackies' services is $3,000 per month. Ventripoint and Mackie are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Mackie may provide investment banking services to Ventripoint and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Ventripoint.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

For further information about Mackie, please contact Adam Smith at 416-860-7654.

Forward Looking Statements:

The information in this release may contain certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

