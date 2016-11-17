Lighting Industry Expert, Lisa Swienton, Joins XtraLight as Director of National Accounts

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- XtraLight, Houston's leading national industrial and commercial products manufacturer, is pleased to announce Lisa Swienton has joined XtraLight as Director of National Accounts.

"We are thrilled Ms. Swienton has chosen to represent XtraLight to better serve our growing relationship with national accounts across the U.S.," says Jerry Caroom, XtraLight's CEO.

Lisa is a recognized lighting industry professional and has served various national lighting and electrical service contractors including Sylvania Lighting Services, Amtech Lighting Services and Rogers Electric. Lisa's primary client base has included the multi-location retail market segment and for more than 25 years she has earned the respect and trust of customers she has served.

Lisa has been active in PRSM - The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association for more than 10 years and has served on the Sustainability Committee of PRSM for more than 4 years.

For 30 years, XtraLight has invented, patented and manufactured some of lighting's most innovative, products. XtraLight is the most responsive in the market and has the widest range of outdoor and indoor LED lighting fixtures with an industry leading 10 year warranty.

