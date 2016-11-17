C-Suite TV Talks Moving Mountains, Thoughtful Leadership, Attack Bunnies, Millennials and Opening Doors

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Best Seller TV, one of the top online business shows on , has announced its November programming featuring in-depth interviews with leading business authors Julie Miles Lewis, author of Moving Mountains: Discovering the Mountain in You, Mindy Gibbins-Klein, author of The Thoughtful Leader: How to Use your Head and your Heart to Inspire Others, Randall Jones, author of Show Me: Celebrities, Business Tycoons, Rock Stars, Journalists, Humanitarians, Attack Bunnies, and More, Dan Negroni, author of Chasing Relevance: 6 Steps to Understand, Engage, and Maximize the Next Generation of Leaders in the Workplace and Angela Preston, author of Opening Doors.

Julie Miles Lewis, author of Moving Mountains: Discovering the Mountain in You, wants business leaders, or people transitioning from one career to the next, to change their perspective and find the 'mountain within.' By that she means seeing obstacles, not as obstacles, but as opportunities to "reach higher perspectives and a new outlook in life." Lewis recognizes that for people in transition this can be a difficult task, but states that gaining a new perspective is "a great way to get moving when you feel stuck." She defines resilience as "the ability to bounce back from any setback" and the best way to overcome obstacles is by applying three core concepts: meditation, coming to your senses, and affirmation.

Mindy Gibbins-Klein is the author of The Thoughtful Leader: How to Use your Head and your Heart to Inspire Others and says the book's main message is that 'thought leadership' isn't really 'thoughtful' unless the content being created is of value to readers. She defines thoughtful leadership as "the type of leadership that's disruptive in content, stuff that makes heads turn." Thoughtful leadership is something business leaders should aspire to, but also be aware that it requires coming up with ideas that will resonate with the market. Gibbins-Klein says her book is for anyone who wants to be a leader in their industry, or on their own, and that putting the time and effort up front will save you time later on.

Randall Jones's book, Show Me: Celebrities, Business Tycoons, Rock Stars, Journalists, Humanitarians, Attack Bunnies, and More, is a collection of interviews and real-life stories from a wide variety of people -- from famous musicians like Pat Benatar, to Erin Brockovich, to soap star, Kassie DePaiva. Jones, a columnist for the Naples Daily News, wanted to know what made people successful, how they became successful and if they had any tips that anyone, regardless of industry, could apply to their daily lives. He tells the story of how he was able to interview famous people by being patient and polite. He wanted the interviews to focus on the 'lesser' known stories of their daily lives. The most important lesson he learned compiling all these stories was "when you fall, just get up," but you'll have to read the book to know about the "attack bunnies."

Dan Negroni, author of Chasing Relevance: 6 Steps to Understand, Engage, and Maximize the Next Generation of Leaders in the Workplace, wants to close the gap that currently exists between millennials and other generations, particularly in the workplace. He argues that the first step in closing the gap is by referring to millennials as the "next generation of leaders" and for each generation to rid themselves of preconceived notions of each other. Currently, millennials make up 40% of the workforce and in ten years, they'll make up 75% of the workforce. In the end, Negroni says, millennials and older generations are looking for the same things: capability, authenticity, and feedback.

Angela Preston is the author of Opening Doors, a book about opportunity and the chance for a new beginning behind every door. Preston based the book on personal experiences growing up in Liverpool, in the U.K., and "never settling for circumstances." She attributes her success in the financial industry, and now as a motivational speaker, to not having room for failure. To her, there's no such thing as failure, it's all about learning what not to do the next time. Preston also views success as becoming interested in people, understanding what makes them tick and using that interest as her main motivator. She advises professionals to always have a plan on how they will improve on something -- a visible and tangible plan that keeps goals attainable.

All episodes of Best Seller TV will air throughout the month on and are hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

"This month we have all these professionals from all walks of life. Every business leader that wants to be successful needs to be resilient, patient, a thoughtful leader, know when opportunity's knocking and even get along with millennials," Hayzlett said. "Leading up to the holidays and the end of the year, I think our audience will be inspired by what they hear and hopefully, they'll feel empowered to become a better version of themselves and maybe start working on their resolutions a little early."

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and celebrities providing news and information for business leaders.

