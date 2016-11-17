Puppet Brings Puppet Enterprise to AWS Marketplace

New AWS Marketplace Offering Adds to the Simplicity of Adopting, Managing and Securing the AWS Cloud

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced that Puppet Enterprise is . The new listing builds on AWS and Puppet's existing collaboration, and makes it simple for anyone to launch core Puppet Enterprise services directly from AWS Marketplace.

"Today, organizations are rapidly embracing cloud computing and DevOps practices so they can deliver new value to customers faster than ever," said Nigel Kersten, CIO at Puppet. "By listing Puppet Enterprise on AWS Marketplace, we're making it even easier for organizations around the world to adopt DevOps practices in automated cloud environments so they spend less time managing infrastructure and more time driving innovation and delivering great software."

"Many businesses rely on Puppet Enterprise to provision, operate and provide enhanced protection for their cloud environments," said Barry Russell, General Manager, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Puppet Enterprise helps customers quickly and easily deliver their software, and now they also have an incredibly simple way to purchase and deploy it through AWS Marketplace."

Beginning today, AWS customers can find, launch and run Puppet Enterprise . Now AWS customers can adopt Puppet Enterprise for a standard, centralized way to manage infrastructure services and applications in AWS environments, taking full advantage of the agility, efficiency, flexibility and scale of the AWS Cloud. And through Puppet's declarative approach to infrastructure as code, customers can rapidly move from physical infrastructure to deploying production workloads in the cloud with reduced risk and more reliability.

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 33,000 companies -- including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Based in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 470 employees around the world. Learn more at puppet.com.

