WebPT Ranks 297 on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, WebPT attributes its 253-percent revenue growth to culture and innovation

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- WebPT, the , today announced it ranked 297 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, an elite list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The Technology Fast 500 is compiled based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal years 2012 to 2015, during which WebPT experienced a 253-percent growth rate.

WebPT president and co-founder Heidi Jannenga credits the company's year-over-year revenue growth to several key milestones, including the launch of WebPT Outcomes, a first-of-its-kind patient outcomes tracking and analysis platform that helps therapists prove the value of their services. The company -- which proudly embraces a culture-first hiring philosophy -- also celebrated several quarters of record-breaking sales figures, which enabled it to add more than 250 employees, bringing the current total to 300.

"WebPT's growth has been a direct result of our conscious commitment to innovation, culture and serving a deeper purpose," Jannenga said. "Being recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 companies is a testament to our impassioned team, who takes great pride in understanding who our members are and what they need to excel in practice -- particularly as health care continues to evolve."

WebPT launched in 2008 to help lead the rehab therapy industry into the digital age by providing a fast, secure, web-based platform to create and store paperless patient records. Over the last several years, WebPT has expanded its offerings to intelligent business reporting, integrated billing and outcomes tracking, and interactive and organized scheduling. The company also plans to launch a robust analytics tool in early 2017. Continuous innovation and a commitment to enabling outpatient rehab facilities to be on the leading edge of healthcare and technology trends has underpinned WebPT's upward trajectory.

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with a median growth rate of 290 percent.

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix's historic Warehouse District. Learn more at .

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

