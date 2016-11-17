Unity Opens Global Authorized Training and Certification Partner Program

Training providers can now apply for authorization to deliver Unity Certification Exams and training on behalf of Unity Technologies

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- announced the launch of its global Unity Authorized Training and Certification Partner Program and revealed the first group of partner organizations in key regions worldwide. The has enabled developers around the world to validate their Unity knowledge and skills, and demonstrate foundational proficiency with the industry's leading platform for game development. With an expanding network of official partners to deliver Unity Certification Exams and training, thousands more developers will have access to regional training and support in preparation for the exam, and training centers the means to support a growing community of millions of Unity developers.

"We're working hard to close the gap between a booming industry and qualified job-seekers," said Megan Stewart, Head of Global Education at Unity Technologies. "By opening our doors to partners and allowing them to deliver Unity Certification and Training to their local communities, we can accelerate that process, remove barriers to developer education, and empower even more individuals to find career success."

Eleven organizations with campuses around the world, are the first to join: Ledet Training in the United States, Academy Class Limited in the United Kingdom, CICE S.A. in Spain, NASKA Digital in Colombia, Media Design School in New Zealand, Feva Works IT Education Centre and Unity Future Optimizer Company Limited, both in Hong Kong, COMAT in Singapore, iAcademy and De La Salle University in the Philippines, and Like Corp in Korea.

"Unity is the market-leading platform for developing a broad range of applications from gaming, and vizsim to the quickly evolving worlds of virtual and mixed reality production. The choice to become the first authorized training partner in the U.S. for Unity was a no-brainer and an honor," said Sterling Ledet, CEO of . "Our clients are eager to develop for mobile, web and emerging platforms like Microsoft Hololens, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream. Early demand has been great, and we look forward to many more classes to come."

Unity Authorized Training and Certification Partners are organizations that have met strict standards of excellence and are authorized to offer training courses and Unity Certification Exams on behalf of Unity Technologies. Organizations interested in becoming a partner can learn more and apply here: . To find a training center near you, please visit:

ABOUT UNITY TECHNOLOGIES

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit: to see the latest games and experience created in Unity, go to: .

Melissa Sheridan



Alight PR



415.609.6875





More information:

http://unity3d.com



PressRelease by

Unity Technologies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 507859

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Unity Technologies

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease