Advantis Corp. Launches Rosin6 Marketing Campaign, Announces First Sales

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT), announced that it has sold the first units of its Rosin6 rosin press as they launch a new marketing campaign targeting cannabis periodicals and websites, social media and direct wholesalers.

The Rosin6 press is a portable, safe rosin extraction machine that is environmentally safe and does not use in chemicals in its manufacturing process. "We have now sold our first units of our revolutionary rosin extraction machine," Advantis CEO Christopher Swartz said, "and we have several orders in the pipeline. We are strongly encouraged by the demand that we have already been able to create; we expect sales to rise significantly when this marketing campaign raises our visibility and increases our reach... internationally." The Rosin6 press revolutionizes the extraction process, efficiently creating the highest, most pure yields of rosin. Demand for a safe, efficient, and chemical free process to extract rosin from cannabis is extremely high, especially among dispensaries that pay a large fee to outsource the process.

Swartz was upbeat about the 4th quarter revenue projections, saying, "I think shareholders will be very happy when we report revenues for the fourth quarter." Revenue for each unit of the Rosin 6 press is nearly $5,000. Swartz says that they have been negotiating with a wholesaler that already has an established client base in the industry. "In preparation for the demand, our manufacturer is ready to ramp up production. I am confident that this marketing campaign will lead to rapidly increasing revenue as we establish relationships with wholesalers." The Rosin6 is the most efficient, safest, and environmentally safe product of its kind. Cannabis byproduct extraction is quickly becoming a billion dollar industry, and Advantis is working to get a large piece of that business.

Comments on this PressRelease