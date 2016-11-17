REMI, Spectrum Gaming Group Collaborate to Analyze Impacts of Gaming Legislation, Expansion

(firmenpresse) - AMHERST, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Spectrum Gaming Group and Regional Economic Models, Inc. (REMI) have joined forces to provide state, national and tribal governments and other stakeholders with comprehensive analyses of the economic impacts of pending gaming legislation and proposed expansions.

The firms will apply REMI's dynamic modeling software to project near- and long-term changes in employment, wages, tax revenue and population resulting from gaming development. This will enable state and local governments to objectively assess the impacts of expanded gaming initiatives on a national, state and/or county level. The analyses will also include qualitative assessments and interviews with stakeholders to give lawmakers the tools needed to make informed decisions.

Spectrum has for years utilized REMI models to project the economic impacts of gaming initiatives, ranging from proposed individual casinos for private developers to proposed changes in the gaming landscape. Visit for examples of the Spectrum-REMI collaboration.

"REMI is the gold standard among all economic models, and we have longed rely on their outputs to develop the comprehensive reports our clients demand," said Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock. "Our government clients know and trust REMI."

"Spectrum professionals have been studying the impacts of gaming for more than 35 years, serving government state agencies from Florida to Washington. We are proud to partner with this pioneering firm," said Frederick Treyz, Chief Executive Officer of REMI.

Spectrum is an independent consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. Since 1993, it has provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients in 36 US states and territories and in 46 countries. Spectrum serves state, tribal and national governments, casino operators, regulators, developers, investors, law firms, and other gaming-related professionals.

Spectrum also serves as Executive Director for the , which holds its Winter Meeting January 6-8, 2017, in Scottsdale, AZ.

Established in 1980, REMI produces software for modeling the potential direct and indirect economic effects of policy changes or events. REMI models are used by public agencies, universities, trade organizations and consultants to forecast the economic, fiscal and demographic impacts over time. In addition to Spectrum, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the Boston Planning and Development Agency have also used REMI software or consulting for gaming-related analysis.





