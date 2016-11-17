Promise Technology Enhances Apollo Cloud, Makes Private Cloud Storage Even More Personal

New Software Boosts Safety and Convenience, Adds Customization Options

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA and HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Your personal cloud storage device is where you put everything that's important to you -- from family photos to music downloads to home videos and even tax returns. Shouldn't you be in complete control of it? Data storage leader thinks you should. Today, the company launched a free software upgrade for its personal cloud device and app that makes it easier than ever to manage all of your digital content. New features for scheduled daily backup, direct USB upload/download and more give Apollo Cloud users even more capabilities and options to make their personal cloud truly theirs.

Designed to allow you and your family, small business colleagues and work groups to store and share data in your very own personal cloud (you own it -- there are no recurring fees), Apollo Cloud does not discriminate when it comes to devices or operating systems. It can be used with OS X and Windows on computers and iOS or Android on smartphones and tablets, making it an ideal storage companion to the devices you use most.

Apollo Cloud packs a punch -- it has four terabytes worth of safe, easy-to-use and access, affordable storage that can handle all of your data. That's more than 440 hours of HD video, 220,000 photos and half a million songs that you can securely pull up and share with your private circle -- from anywhere.

Everything you store on your Apollo Cloud can now be scheduled to automatically back up every day to a USB drive. Advanced encryption means you can trust that your data is safe.

Some group members use very little space. Some use more than their fair share. With member quota management, you can now assign different amounts of storage space to each member as needed. It's only fair.

Files can now be directly uploaded (or downloaded) to a USB drive, with just one click.

With Apollo Anywhere,' data can be backed up to a specific folder, which you can access from anywhere in the world - on any device- using the Apollo Cloud app.

Apollo Cloud members can now copy photos directly to a personal computer -- or export them to a USB drive.

Get Apollo Cloud's new software here: /.

Apollo Cloud can be purchased at Apple stores worldwide and online, as well as through Promise's channel partners. In North America, Apollo Cloud is also available through B&H Photo & Electronics. For more information, visit and follow Promise Technology on , or .

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 28 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: .

