Kateeva's YIELDjet(TM) FLEX Inkjet Printing System Wins Prestigious "Technical Development Manufacturing Award" at Printed Electronics USA 2016

OLED mass-production tool drew praise for its breakthrough enabling features, speedy market adoption, and fast time-to-market-leadership

(firmenpresse) - NEWARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Last night at the in Santa Clara, Calif., YIELDjet FLEX inkjet printing system was named the winner of the prestigious Technical Development Manufacturing Award. Presented annually by conference organizer IDTechEx, the award honors the most significant development of a manufacturing device process or production plant in the printed electronics industry over the previous 24 months. In particular, manufacturing developments that optimize the process of lab-scale or mass-scale production by improving productivity, quality, reliability, uniformity, or scale.

Since its debut in late 2014, Kateeva's YIELDjet FLEX system has Customers include the world's largest flat panel display manufacturers located in Asia. With its novel features and capabilities, it solves critical technical problems that previously made it economically impractical to mass produce flexible OLEDs.

Raghu Das, CEO of IDTechEx, reports: "This is printed electronics in action, where inkjet printing is used to enable commercial consumer electronics devices today. Kateeva has built a system that continuously provides uniform, reliable and precise function required for the demanding display business."

In accepting the award, Kateeva's Chief Product Officer Eli Vronsky thanked the Judging Panel and called the accolade a considerable honor. "Engineering the YIELDjet FLEX system was an extraordinary opportunity for our team," he said. "But as any product designer will confess, watching it catalyze an industry shift is the greater thrill. We're proud that by solving certain OLED mass-production challenges, our tool has helped customers clear the path for exciting mobile products that are bendable, foldable and even roll-able. We're grateful to be recognized for this achievement by our friends in the printed electronics industry."

Today at the Printed Electronics USA Conference, Kateeva technologist, Xiao Chen, Ph.D. will reveal how YIELDjet technology will soon be applied to mass produce the RGB OLED layer to enable affordable OLED TVs. Dr. Chen's talk begins at 11:40am.

YIELDjet is trademarked by Kateeva.

Kateeva's YIELDjet FLEX system has enabled a rapid transition from glass encapsulation to TFE in new OLED production lines. A precision deposition solution for the TFE organic layer deposition process, it's fast, offers good planarization, ultra-low particle defects, high material utilization, good scalability, and easy maintenance. These advantages deliver dramatically higher TFE yields and lower mass-production costs, making the system a powerful alternative to vacuum evaporation technologies which had reached their technical limits.

Kateeva makes breakthrough production equipment for manufacturers of advanced electronics technologies. The company has pioneered a precision deposition technology platform that uses innovative inkjet printing to deposit coatings on complex applications with blinding speed and superb accuracy. Technology leaders use Kateeva's solution to enable cost-effective mass production of flexible and large-size OLED displays, among other cutting-edge products. Kateeva is headquartered in Silicon Valley, maintains operations in Korea, Taiwan, Japan and China, and is backed by leading Venture Capital firms and other investors. .

