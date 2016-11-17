New to the U.S. Market, Myrtol(R) 300 Now Available on Amazon

Cough and Cold Remedy Available for Purchase Without a Prescription on Leading E-Commerce Marketplace

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Myrtol® 300 is a for treating cough and cold symptoms. It is now available on Amazon for $19.99.

The dietary supplement is made up of plant-derived essential oils that help loosen mucus and diminish inflammation in the airways, while also helping to reduce cough frequency.

"As the most prominent e-commerce marketplace in the U.S., Amazon is a great opportunity for introducing Myrtol® 300 to U.S. consumers," said Thomas Höppner, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Pohl-Boskamp. "Soon, we will also be setting up a subscription program on the site so that consumers can stock up on the remedy for the cold season."

Myrtol® 300 was created by Pohl-Boskamp, a Germany-based family business since 1835. The company has sold over 250 million Myrtol capsules worldwide and has now introduced the remedy to the U.S. market for the first time.

It can be purchased on Amazon without a prescription at .

To learn more about Myrtol® 300, visit .

Myrtol® 300 is a natural remedy that helps fight cough and cold symptoms while supporting a healthy respiratory system. Recognized as the "German pill" with a funny name, Myrtol® 300 was initially launched in the European market and has been used for more than 40 years by millions of people in 23 different countries. The dietary supplement has been tested in 27 clinical trials and over 99 non-clinical trials proving to help users fight cough and cold symptoms and maintain overall sinus and lung health. Now available in the U.S., Myrtol® 300 can be purchased without a prescription.

Pohl-Boskamp is a privately-owned business active in the international pharmaceutical market for 175 years with commercialized products in more than 45 countries, and which has now emerged into the U.S. nutraceutical industry. Through close collaboration with its partners abroad, Pohl-Boskamp focuses on developing and marketing products that positively impact patients' quality of life. It operates in numerous healthcare sectors including pneumology, urology, parasitology, cardiovascular diseases and dermatology. Learn more at Pohl-Boskamp.com.

