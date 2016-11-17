Dodge Winter Lawn Damage

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- (Family Features) Winter conditions can present a wide range of challenges to your lawn and landscape, but there are precautions you can take to protect your lawn, as well as your trees and shrubs, from seasonal harm.

Preventive steps from the lawncare experts at TruGreen can help your lawn survive the winter season's harsh elements.

Install brightly-colored boundary markers along the edges of paved areas to help protect lawn and shrubs from snow plow and snow thrower blades. Lightweight wooden stakes, at least four feet tall with bright reflective tape and brightly covered fiberglass rods, serve as good markers. Avoid heavy metal, fence posts and other large objects, as they can pose a hazard to snow plow operators.

More so than any other season, trees and shrubs are vulnerable to changing weather conditions during the winter. Wide temperature fluctuation and extremely low temperatures are the biggest factors of tree stress, meaning your trees are more susceptible to things like frost cracks, sunscald and winter burn.

Keep twigs and limbs from breaking under the weight of ice by carefully brushing away, whenever possible, any snow load from plants, which will reduce the weight on the limbs and decrease the damage. Placing a burlap cover around shrubs such as boxwood and yews will help reduce winter desiccation.

Proper fertilization can help keep your trees and shrubs healthy well into spring, and allow them to better tolerate winter. A service like TruGreen can help with customized to meet your landscape's every need, including applications to control overwintering insects, pests and mites.

Damage to plants, shrubs and trees as a result of sustained low temperatures can typically go undetected until spring or early summer, when plants fail to produce new growth. To help prevent damage, maintain a two- to three-inch layer of mulch to help protect the crown and roots from weather extremes.

During the colder months of winter, plants cannot replace moisture lost from leaves and needles. This leads to "dehydration" -- technically known as desiccation. To help avoid this problem, maintain proper watering late into the fall, or water during periods of winter thaw. TruGreen offers an anti-desiccation service that helps reduce moisture loss caused by cold winter winds for broadleaf evergreens that are most susceptible to winter desiccation.

Ice-melting agents, such as rock salt and products containing calcium and magnesium chloride, may accumulate in the soil and cause damage to plants. Use extreme care when applying ice-melting agents to prevent damage to your plants or concrete surfaces.

Find more advice to help prep your lawn for winter at .

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:

Michael French





1-888-824-3337





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3082294



PressRelease by

TruGreen

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 16:49

Language: English

News-ID 507871

Character count: 5435

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TruGreen

Stadt: MISSION, KS





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease