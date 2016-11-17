       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Coast Guard seeks input on potential interim options for icebreaking and towing

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- The federal government is seeking input from the marine industry on options for filling potential interim needs in the Canadian Coast Guard's delivery of icebreaking services pending the arrival of new vessels being built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

A Request for Information (RFI) was issued today by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

In addition to input on icebreaking services, the RFI also seeks input on bringing the Coast Guard's capacity to tow ocean-going vessels to world-class standing as part of efforts to strengthen its marine pollution response capability.

Industry responses to the RFI will inform CCG decisions on how best to fill the potential capability gaps and ensure continuity of service.

Quotes

"The Canadian Coast Guard provides critical icebreaking and emergency response services for all Canadians. We are exploring options to fill potential capacity gaps in the fleet to ensure that the Coast Guard continues to provide these critical vital services for people who live and work on our waterways. We are also improving marine safety and tow capability which are key elements of the Government of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our Government is committed to equipping the men and women of the Canadian Coast Guard with the ships they need to serve Canadians. The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term approach to shipbuilding that will strengthen our economy by bringing middle class jobs and prosperity to communities across the country. Pending the arrival of new vessels being built under the Strategy, we recognize the Canadian Coast Guard may require interim solutions. We will examine these options through fair, open and transparent processes."

- The Honourable Judy Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada

"Engaging in dialogue with industry will help determine the best way to gain economic benefits from procurement. Through this request for information we will get valuable advice on how to optimize procurement practices to drive job creation and foster a more prosperous middle class."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

More PressReleases in Government & Administration




