Sharon Merrill Associates Transitions Ownership to Long-Time Partners

Maureen Wolff and David Calusdian Take Reins at Leading Investor Relations Firm; Founder and Financial Industry Veteran Sharon F. Merrill to Focus on Serving Corporate Boards

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- After building Sharon Merrill Associates into one of the nation's premier investor relations and corporate communications strategic advisory firms, Founder has transitioned her interest in the business to long-time partners and , the firm announced today.

Wolff (31 years at Sharon Merrill Associates) and Calusdian (21 years) will continue to lead a team of some of the best and brightest professionals in investor relations. Nationally recognized for its expertise, Sharon Merrill Associates' reputation for strategic leadership in M&A, transaction communications, proxy/activist defense and crisis communications continues to expand.

Merrill, a leading communications expert and veteran of Boston's financial industry, founded the firm in 1985, leveraging both her experience as a buy-side analyst and as the creator of Lotus Development Corp.'s investor relations department. She will now turn her attention to serving public company boards. Sharon Merrill Associates will retain the name of its founder, who will have the title of chairman emerita.

With the transition, Wolff moves from the role of president to chief executive officer. Calusdian, formerly executive vice president, takes over as president. National experts in investor relations and corporate communications, Wolff and Calusdian are quoted frequently in the national media and sought after as speakers on topics including disclosure, board and shareholder communications and shareholder activism.

"Given my interest in devoting more time in service to public company boards of directors, coupled with the increased roles Maureen and David have taken in driving the firm's growth and reputation over the years, this is the ideal time to pass the torch to my long-time partners," said Merrill.

"It is an honor to lead the firm whose name has become synonymous with excellence in investor relations and communications strategy," said Wolff. "We will continue to innovate in all facets of our practice, from investor relations to M&A, proxy/activist defense and crisis communications. On behalf of myself, David and the firm's dedicated team, we thank Sharon for her leadership during the past 31 years and look forward to continuing to exemplify communications excellence and building on the firm's stellar national reputation."

Known for its leadership in advancing the practice of investor relations, the firm helps companies improve liquidity, lower their cost of capital and attract new investors. And when an unplanned event threatens a company's credibility or reputation, Sharon Merrill Associates serves as a trusted advisor with a track record of successfully handling the most challenging crisis situations.

Sharon Merrill Associates is an independent strategic advisory firm that provides investor relations, crisis communications, proxy/activist defense, M&A communications, corporate communications, and presentation and media training. Founded in 1985 and serving public and private client companies in North America and Europe, the firm plans and executes strategic communications that resonate with stakeholders and deliver successful results. The Sharon Merrill Associates team has earned wide recognition for communications thought leadership, and is distinguished by its longevity at the firm and longstanding client relationships.

To learn more about Sharon Merrill Associates, please visit its website, .

Dora Gonzalez



Sharon Merrill Associates

617-542-5300





More information:

http://www.investorrelations.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 17:44

Language: English

News-ID 507879

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease