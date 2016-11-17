VITEC Launches First Broadcast-Grade Integrated IPTV and Digital Signage Platform

On-Premise Platform Packs Cutting-Edge Features, Including Dynamic IPTV Middleware, Time-Shifted TV, and Low Latency Streaming of Live and On-Demand Video to Mobile Devices

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the worldwide launch of a truly integrated IPTV and digital signage platform. The latest generation of VITEC's EZ TV platform enhances the turnkey system with comprehensive digital signage capabilities, allowing organizations to create eye-catching digital signs, centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns. The platform utilizes powerful hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points that provide low latency 1080p60 playback and the reliability required for large-scale deployments.

"With the latest enhancements we have set the bar high in terms of ease of deployment, performance, user experience, reliability, and cost," said Eli Garten, VP of IPTV & Enterprise Video Solutions at VITEC. "We're thrilled with the amazing success we've had so far with EZ TV 8.0, including its recent deployment at the brand-new Golden1 Center in Sacramento. The EZ TV platform is quickly becoming the new standard for IPTV and signage projects in sports venues and enterprise facilities."

The new EZ TV 8.0 platform delivers the most advanced user experience on the market. IPTV users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.

The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration and analytics -- ideal for enterprise customers and sports venues. VITEC's IPTV and signage end-points feature discrete hardware processes for video and graphics, supporting the most complex digital signs that blend live streams, video files, social networking widgets, and dynamically updated data including sports scores, calendars, and catering menus.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at .

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 VITEC

VITEC: Video Innovations

