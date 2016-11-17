       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Intergraph CAESAR II(R) webinar December 6th to demonstrate evaluating bends with attachments in piping design

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Intergraph is hosting a CAESAR II webinar on December 6, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 p.m. CET (Amsterdam) that will demonstrate how to model and evaluate bends with attachments in piping systems. Attachments affect the elbow's flexibility and strength, but the piping codes do not define required adjustments to these flexibility and stress intensification factors for use in piping system analysis and design. This webinar will cover important considerations when modeling and evaluating these piping components and assemblies in CAESAR II. Discussions will include standard approaches to modeling trunnion-supported elbows in piping systems and setting and changing flexibility factors when attaching trunnions to elbows. The webinar leader will be David Diehl, executive technical director at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For information about the webinar, visit . To register, visit .

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit . For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit .

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2016 Intergraph Corporation. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

