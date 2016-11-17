Mr. Alain Madgin joins Matamec's Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Matamec Explorations Inc. ("Matamec" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MAT)(OTCQX: MHREF) is pleased to announce that Alain Madgin, Senior Vice-President at Citoyen Optimum Public Relations, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Alain Madgin brings more than 25 years of experience in public affairs, lobbying, and management to the already considerable breadth of expertise of Matamec's Board. He has a reputation as a pillar of the communications and public relations industry in Quebec, maintaining close relationships with his clients as a Quebec government relations specialist, and earning recognition and appreciation for his work as a consultant. Alain has an excellent grasp of the national and provincial political issues influencing such sectors as health, natural resources, the environment, finance, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Before joining Citoyen Optimum Public Relations, Mr. Madgin was Vice President, Government Affairs at McKesson Canada. An acknowledged expert in the bio-pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Madgin's past positions in the sector were at Smithkline Beecham Pharma as Director of Health Policy and Strategic Relations, at Solvay Pharma as Government Relations Manager, and finally at AstraZeneca Canada as Regional Manager of Government Relations. He also served as a strategic consultant in the industry for many years.

As a public relations professional, Mr. Madgin began his career at Orkestra Public Affairs before moving to another large PR Canadian consulting firm as Senior Consultant, then as Vice President. His public relations dossiers included the Royal Nickel project and particularly, for five years, the Mine Arnaud partnership between Invest-Quebec and Yara.

Mr. Madgin also had the pleasure of working with the Quebec Brewers Association, serving as president for almost three years, which allowed him to gain significant insight in interprovincial, environmental and industrial trading.

He currently holds the position of board chair of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) World Congress Corporation and is a member of the Health and Public Finance Committees at Federation des chambres de Commerce du Quebec (FCCQ).

Mr. Madgin has been a member of the Quebec bar since 1991, after graduating in law from Universite Laval. He completed additional training in perception management at Burson-Marsteller University and holds a special certificate from Universite Laval's College des administrateurs des societes. He also completed a program in pharmaceutical management at Ryerson University in Toronto.

In welcoming Mr. Madgin to the Corporation's Board of Directors, Andre Gauthier, Matamec's President and CEO, stated: "Alain's experience in the realm of public and governmental relations across a diverse array of industries will strengthen the advisory and decision-making capacity of Matamec's present Board of Directors. Also, as part of Matamec's ongoing commitment to continuous improvement of its governance practices, the Corporation now counts a fifth independent director in Alain Madgin."

According to the Company policies, the Board of Directors granted 400,000 stock options to Mr. Madgin at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years. Terms as conditions of exercise are regulated by the Stock Option Plan to purchase shares of the Company.

About Matamec

In addition to the activities of its new energy subsidiary, which holds properties containing key elements for energy-related technology, Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company that is exploring for gold, with properties located in the area of the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins, ON, as well as in the Quebec Plan Nord region in a parallel structure to the Casa Berardi Mine, in the same geophysical structure as the Eleonore Mine (in James Bay, QC), and just north of the former Troilus Mine.

Matamec's main focus is the development of the Kipawa HREE JV deposit owned at 72% by the Company and 28% by Ressources Quebec (acting as agent of the Government of Quebec); Toyota Tsusho Corp. (Nagoya, Japan) holds a 10% royalty on net profit in the deposit.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

